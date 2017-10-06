Rich Hill has a different perspective on Game 2

Ten years ago today, Rich Hill started a postseason game for the first time. He had just completed the first, and still the only, full season of his major league career. He surrendered a leadoff home run and allowed three runs in three innings, ultimately responsible for the Chicago Cubs’ season-ending loss at Wrigley Field.

Tomorrow at Dodger Stadium, the 37-year-old left-hander will make his fifth postseason start, and he will do so with an altered perspective.

“The 25, 26, 27-year-old me would be more result-oriented,” Hill said. “Instead of process-oriented, moment-oriented, understanding that really it comes down to having the ball come out of your hand as many times as you want it to.

“When you can do that in any type of situation on this highest level, you're going to have more success than failure.”

Since his improbable revival at age 35, Hill has become famous for his focus and antics on the days he starts. It is a continued source of enjoyment for his teammates, who appreciate the intensity he brings and the intention he stresses.

“You guys just had Rich,” grinning Manager Dave Roberts told the assembled media in the Dodger Stadium press conference room Friday. “He's crazy.”

The Dodgers also appreciate his pitching. After a dominant six-start run after his Aug. 1 acquisition, Hill produced six scoreless innings in last year’s National League Championship Series. Over 25 starts this season, he owned a 3.32 earned-run average.

His September ERA was even better: 1.86.