This guy is bananas for the Dodgers

Kevin Guadamuz rocked a full-body banana costume and a pair of shades at Dodger Stadium on Friday night in honor of his favorite Dodger, Enrique Hernandez, who became known two years ago for waving a rally banana.

The 28-year-old UCLA student said he tweeted the whole process of buying his playoff banana costume from a Party City in Long Beach earlier this week.

His day was made when Hernandez liked a picture of him dressed as a banana on Twitter.

"I like his kid-like excitement about being in the game," he said of Hernandez. "I'm a Chiquita banana. He's a Chiquita banana. We can go bananas together."

Guadamuz was attending his first-ever playoff game with his two brothers and his nephew. He's a little too emotionally invested in sports, he admitted. This postseason might just send him into a frenzy, especially after that blasted losing streak.

"I'm really excited, but, I'm not gonna lie, I'm a little nervous," he said. "I don't like it when they lose when I'm at the game because it hurts me personally."

One of his brothers teasingly chimed in: "Are you a player?"

"It's like I'm going through a breakup every time they lose a playoffs game," he continued.

After four years of the Dodgers losing in the playoffs, he's got all the feels, he said.

"I feel like I'm one of those old-school fans from the 1950s, where it's like, 'we'll get 'em next year,' but then you die a little inside," Guadamuz said. "I feel like I'm part of the team."

His older brother, Yader Guadamuz, 40, of Long Beach, said he gets so emotional during the games that his wife tells him to stop watching them because it's bad for his heart. His anger lingers for days if the Dodgers lose, he said, laughing.

Yader's 10-year-old son, Nicholas, who made his school's all-star baseball team as a second baseman, said of the playoffs: "I feel pretty confident."

"Right now, I really like Puig," he added. "I used to play outfield, and he inspired me to play better."