Justin Turner's three-run home run and Yasiel Puig's double in the first has given the Dodgers a lead early in the game. A.J. Pollock's homer in the third got Arizona on the board.
Dodgers take 5-1 lead on Corey Seager's single
|Houston Mitchell
Logan Forsythe singled to center to start the inning. Godley had retired six of seven until then. Kershaw sacrificed Forsythe to second. Godley underhanded the ball to first and almost threw it away.
Chris Taylor walked, putting runners at first and second with one out for Corey Seager, who singled to left, scoring Forsythe. Taylor was aggressive on the bases and barely beat the throw to third.
Dodgers lead Arizona, 4-1, after top of fourth thanks to some strong defense
|Houston Mitchell
J.D. Martinez singled up the center on a ball that was spinning like crazy and eluded Logan Forsythe at second.
Brandon Drury grounded into a 6-4-3 double play causing Dodgers fans to breathe a sigh of relief.
Adam Rosales drew a walk, as Kershaw seems to be struggling a bit. Ketel Marte hit a bouncer between first and second. Bellinger made a great play and forced Rosales at second.
Dodgers lead Diamondbacks 4-1 after three innings
|Houston Mitchell
Yasiel Puig led off the bottom of the third and looked like he got hit by a pitch, but it actually hit the knob of the bat. He then flied out to center.
Curtis Granderson struck out. I have now saved that sentence on cut and paste to save myself time tonight and the rest of the series.
Yasmani Grandal struck out swinging. A lot of strike outs on both sides tonight.
Arizona closes gap to 4-1 after top of third on A.J. Pollock's homer
|Houston Mitchell
An overmatched Zack Godley (2 for 42 this season) struck out swinging.
David Peralta grounded to short.
A.J. Pollock ruined the fun with a solo homer to left. And he hit it hard too.
Paul Goldschmidt flies out to right (and boy are his arms tired) to end the inning.
Dodgers lead Arizona 4-0 after two innings
|Houston Mitchell
Zack Godley replaced Taijuan Walker for Arizona. Wonder if the Diamondbacks would turn to Walker in Game 4 if need be.
Chris Taylor led off his second inning in a row and struck out on a called strike three.
Corey Seager grounded to second.
Justin Turner walked and took second on a wild pitch, advancing to third on a bad throw by catcher Jeff Mathis.
Cody Bellinger struck out on a breaking pitch in the dirt to end the inning.
Dodgers lead, 4-0, after top of second inning
|Houston Mitchell
Brandon Drury struck out to start the top of the second. Adam Rosales grounded to third, but Justin Turner bobbled it to allow Rosales to make it to first. Error on Turner.
Ketel Marte struck out on a nasty curveball and Jeff Mathis, who is a career .198 hitter, struck out looking. Not sure why Torey Lovullo went with Mathis instead of Chris Iannetta, who hits Kershaw pretty well.
This guy is bananas for the Dodgers
|Hailey Branson-Potts
Kevin Guadamuz rocked a full-body banana costume and a pair of shades at Dodger Stadium on Friday night in honor of his favorite Dodger, Enrique Hernandez, who became known two years ago for waving a rally banana.
The 28-year-old UCLA student said he tweeted the whole process of buying his playoff banana costume from a Party City in Long Beach earlier this week.
His day was made when Hernandez liked a picture of him dressed as a banana on Twitter.
"I like his kid-like excitement about being in the game," he said of Hernandez. "I'm a Chiquita banana. He's a Chiquita banana. We can go bananas together."
Guadamuz was attending his first-ever playoff game with his two brothers and his nephew. He's a little too emotionally invested in sports, he admitted. This postseason might just send him into a frenzy, especially after that blasted losing streak.
"I'm really excited, but, I'm not gonna lie, I'm a little nervous," he said. "I don't like it when they lose when I'm at the game because it hurts me personally."
One of his brothers teasingly chimed in: "Are you a player?"
"It's like I'm going through a breakup every time they lose a playoffs game," he continued.
After four years of the Dodgers losing in the playoffs, he's got all the feels, he said.
"I feel like I'm one of those old-school fans from the 1950s, where it's like, 'we'll get 'em next year,' but then you die a little inside," Guadamuz said. "I feel like I'm part of the team."
His older brother, Yader Guadamuz, 40, of Long Beach, said he gets so emotional during the games that his wife tells him to stop watching them because it's bad for his heart. His anger lingers for days if the Dodgers lose, he said, laughing.
Yader's 10-year-old son, Nicholas, who made his school's all-star baseball team as a second baseman, said of the playoffs: "I feel pretty confident."
"Right now, I really like Puig," he added. "I used to play outfield, and he inspired me to play better."
Justin Turner's three-run home, Yasiel Puig's double give Dodgers 4-0 lead after one
|Houston Mitchell
Justin Turner electrifies the crowd with a three-run home run in the bottom of the first to give the Dodgers a quick 3-0 lead.
Chris Taylor led off the inning with a single and Corey Seager walked off a struggling Taijuan Walker.
Cody Bellinger followed Turner's homer with a single to center. Still no one out with Yasiel Puig at bat.
Puig doubles to right-center to score Bellinger. Even the national broadcast guys are giving the Dodgers credit, so it must be a great inning.
Curtis Granderson follows by striking out. Yasmani Grandal also strikes out, and the Diamondbacks walk Logan Forsythe intentionally to bring up Clayton Kershaw, who strikes out to end the inning.
Dodgers 0, Diamondbacks 0 after top of first
|Houston Mitchell
Looks like a full house at Dodger Stadium as Clayton Kershaw throws his first pitch to David Peralta. Kershaw got Peralta down 0-2 and walked him. Kershaw always seems overpumped for the playoffs.
Kershaw got A.J. Pollock down 0-2 and Pollock hit a sharp line drive to center for the first out.
The always dangerous Paul Goldschmidt struck out looking on a fastball right down the middle.
J.D. Martinez, he of the four-homer game, struck out. Kershaw threw a lot of fastballs, and also made 22 pitches in the inning.