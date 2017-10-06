The long wait for the start of the Dodgers postseason run is finally over as the National League Division Series kicks off this evening versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.
What time does Game 1 of Dodgers-Diamondbacks start?
|Houston Mitchell
Game 1 of the Dodgers vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks is almost here. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. PT at Dodger Stadium, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound for the Dodgers vs. Taijuan Walker of Arizona.
Here's how the rest of the series breaks down:
Game 2: Saturday at Dodgers, 6 p.m. PT, TBS
Game 3: Monday at Arizona, 7 p.m. PT, TBS
Game 4*: Tuesday at Arizona, 6 p.m. PT, TBS
Game 5*: Thursday at Dodgers, 6 p.m. PT, TBS
* if necessary