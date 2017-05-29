The road to Cal State Fullerton baseball greatness is littered with parking tickets

Cal State Fullerton has been so good at baseball for so long that it’s easy to forget just how fragile success can be at a commuter school off the Orange Freeway.

Like how the program almost got taken down by parking tickets.

It took former coach Augie Garrido a few years, but he got fed up with battling for a spot in the faculty lot, a 10-minute walk to the baseball field. So he began driving his car onto the field and parking it there.

“I guess a month went by and I got a phone call, and it was the head of the campus police,” recalled Neale Stoner, the athletic director at the time. “And he said, 'Mr. Stoner, are you aware that Coach Garrido is parking illegally in the baseball complex, and he's getting a ticket a day?'”

Stoner promised to set Garrido straight.

The next call Stoner received was from the school’s president, two weeks later. But Garrido still wasn’t budging.

Months passed. Thirty tickets became 100 … 200 … 300 ... until a couple of sheriff’s deputies showed up at Garrido’s Christmas party, handcuffed him and took him to jail.

Thirty days later, the coach faced a judge.

“The judge must've recognized me,” Stoner said. “Because the judge had started admonishing me and Dr. Shields, the president, for not providing a better parking spot for this outstanding faculty member.”

The final tally of tickets was north of 400. The judge’s sentence: a fine of $25.

"What was funny about the story,” Stoner said, “where do you think he parked the next day?”

The story illustrates just how difficult was it to grow Fullerton baseball into what it is today — when it took one of the game’s best coaches 18 months just to upgrade his parking spot.

Twenty-one years after Garrido last coached at Fullerton, the school remains a one-sport wonder, like Gonzaga in men’s basketball and Johns Hopkins in lacrosse. It has produced four national championships, three players who have won the Golden Spikes Award and one of the best college baseball teams in history, the 1995 national title winner.

The Titans have never had a losing season in Division I. Even with a relatively modest record of 34-21 this season, Fullerton qualified for its 26th consecutive appearance in an NCAA regional. The Titans are the No. 2-seeded team in the Stanford regional and will open against Brigham Young on Thursday.

“Baseball,” said Steve DiTolla, an associate athletics director, “is our brand.”

Fullerton’s last national championship in any other sport was in 1989, in men's bowling.

Why has Fullerton baseball flourished? “Two words,” Stoner said: “Augie. Garrido."

But striking gold with a coach is only part of the recipe. Judi Garman, an elite softball coach, led the Titans to a Women’s College World Series title in 1986. But that kind of success didn’t last.

One reason Fullerton has stayed on top is that the school makes baseball a priority. The Titans haven’t had a football program since 1992.

“Within the Fullerton department there were probably a lot of envious and jealous people,” said George Horton, who guided Fullerton to a national championship in 2004 and is now the coach at Oregon. “We were getting more than most.”

Of course, it wasn’t always that way. The baseball program took some early concrete action that helped it grow into a behemoth.

Humble beginnings

In theory, there was a baseball budget when Garrido took the job in 1973. But it didn’t pay for facilities: The players changed clothes in the parking lots.

It did not pay for food or travel, either. The players packed their own lunches and drove themselves to away games. Nor was there money for assistant coaches. Dave Snow’s first year on Garrido’s staff netted him a $90 loss — he had to pay for graduate school tuition.

"It was more or less a club sport playing in Division II,” Garrido said.

One student recalled walking past the baseball field each day on the way to his fraternity house. It looked like a high-school field, he said. Still, he was intrigued by the program and said he would have become a regular fan — had there been such a thing. “There weren’t any,” said the student, Kevin Costner, who became an actor and director and is one of the program’s longstanding supporters.

Amid the dereliction, Garrido and his assistants identified two areas where they could compete, each complementing the other. First, they would establish better recruiting networks in the fertile Orange County area. Next, they would turn those recruits into baseball Ph.D.s

At the time, Garrido said, most college baseball coaches operated like major league managers. They assembled talent from local high schools, but instruction wasn’t a priority.

“We had to create a better player-development program than the minor leagues provided,” Garrido said. “That was our goal."

To start, Garrido raided the under-recruited junior college ranks, turning Cerritos College effectively into a feeder program. Garrido, it turned out, had a gift for spotting overlooked talent.

“Augie was a guy who would’ve recognized ‘Dances with Wolves,’” said Costner, who won the Academy Award for best picture and best director for the film.

Back then, there were no limits on practice time, so Garrido’s teams played constantly. Before the 1979 season, he scheduled 55 games in the fall. Then the Titans played another 74 in the spring and summer, and had practice just about every day between.

Dave Weatherman, a pitcher on the 1979 team, said freshmen pitchers were given a sequence to throw in practice. The catch: The batters knew the sequence.

“To me, that seemed extremely unfair,” Weatherman said.

At first, he got shelled. But over time, a lesson kicked in. “You start realizing that if I hit my spots, even if these guys know what’s coming, I’m going to be successful,” Weatherman said. “So now your focus is not Tim Wallach, your focus is on low and away. It changes what you think about out there.”

Buoyed by Wallach, who enjoyed a 17-year major league career in which he was a five-time All Star, Fullerton made it to the 1979 College World Series. Weatherman pitched in the national semifinal but lasted a third of an inning. As he sulked, Fullerton came back to win.

After, Garrido swaggered into the locker room and told Weatherman he was pitching the very next day in the championship game.

This time, Weatherman allowed just one run, and Fullerton won its first title.

Turned out, Weatherman said, it helped to forget about the moment and the batter and just hit his spot.