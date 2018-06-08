It hasn't taken long for freshman Jace Chamberlin to have a big impact on Cal State Fullerton's baseball team

A 2-0 count is a rarity for the freshman first baseman from Cal State Fullerton, who because of his offensive lineman-like frame gets pitched outside to force him to hit the ball to the opposite field. But a 2-0 count usually means a fastball over the plate, and if you’re an opposing pitcher, you don’t want to leave a fastball over the plate to the left-handed hitting Chamberlin, whose nickname is “Jumbo.” Stanford’s Will Matthiessen learned that lesson last Saturday.