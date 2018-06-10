Cal State Fullerton defeats Washington 5-2 to force Game 3 in super regional

Wilson, a junior, responded by striking out third baseman Willie MacIver. Then he induced a long fly ball into left field that looked as if it might put the Huskies ahead, but left fielder Chris Prescott leaped at the wall and caught it just below the top of the fence. Wilson covered his face with his glove and spoke twitch-inducing words into the leather as he stomped off in triumph, having conquered the closest thing to a jam he saw all afternoon.