Golf: Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau lead at the Phoenix Open

Rickie Fowler took a share of the lead into the weekend in the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He knows from experience the party is just getting started.
Fowler was tied with Bryson DeChambeau, with each shooting his second straight 5-under 66 on Friday.
Fowler has had a lot of success at TPC Scottsdale without winning. He finished a shot behind Hunter Mahan in 2010, lost to Hideki Matsuyama on the fourth extra hole in 2016 and tied for fourth last year.
Daniel Berger and former Arizona State player Chez Reavie were a stroke back.
The festive tournament drew a Friday-record crowd of 191,400 fans, bringing the week total to 439,088. The third-round mark of 204,906 set last year is expected to be shattered Saturday, and the week record of 655,434 from last year could fall with a day to spare.
Lee Westwood one shot behind Maybank leaders after 11 birdies
Lee Westwood sank 11 birdies in scoring a low-round-of-the-day 62 to lie one shot behind the leaders halfway through the Maybank Championship on Friday.
Westwood won the Malaysian Open here at Saujana Golf and Country Club 21 years ago, and was also the club's touring pro.
"It's nice to be in contention and to know this golf course well," he said.
"I've played this course more than most and I know where to hit it. Hopefully we can build on that more."
Phachara Khongwatmai of Thailand and Nino Bertasio of Italy shared the lead after matching 65s in the second round.
Phachara made seven birdies, including five straight in a bogey-free round, and Bertasio holed eight birdies to be 11 under overall at the European Tour event.
"It was very easy," Bertasio said.
With Westwood at 10 under were fellow Englishman Chris Paisley (69), Marc Warren of Scotland (66), and Yuta Ikeda of Japan (64).
David Lipsky, the runner-up last year, was among a slew of golfers trailing by two, and Europe's EurAsia Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjorn stayed in contention three strokes adrift.
Defending champion Fabrizio Zanotti was at 7 under, and Henrik Stenson was another two shots behind. Li Haotong of China, who won in Dubai last weekend, finished the round at 1 over and missed the cut by five shots.
Cheyenne Woods just off lead at the Vic Allen in Australia
Cheyenne Woods, niece of Tiger Woods, is one stroke off the lead at the Ladies European Tour opener despite not practicing because an airline problem delayed the arrival of her clubs.
Beth Allen, a Scotland-based American, is in front at the Vic Allen after a 6-under 67 Thursday in the first round.
Woods was unable to fit in a practice round on the Beach or Creek layouts. Her clubs missed a connection in Los Angeles and did not get to the clubhouse until Wednesday afternoon.
The winner of the 2014 Australian Ladies Masters says she napped and relaxed, adding that after the long travel day the mix-up "forced me to rest."
Camilla Lennarth of Sweden shot a 69 and Laura Davies a 71.
At a PGA of Australia Tour men's event held alongside the women's tournament, New Zealand's James Anstiss and Australia's David Bransdon lead by a stroke after shooting 64s.