Golf: Marc Leishman shoots a 61 at new course at Byron Nelson

Marc Leishman shot a 10-under 61 on the new links-style Trinity Forest course to take the first-round lead Thursday in the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Jordan Spieth was eight shots back in his hometown event, which returned to Dallas after 35 years at the TPC Four Seasons in suburban Irving. Defending champion Billy Horschel shot 68.
Leishman opened with an eagle, started the back nine with three straight birdies and reached 9 under with another eagle at the 14th.
The 34-year-old Australian, a three-time PGA Tour winner, had chances to go lower but settled for a 10-foot birdie putt at the par-3 17th for the lowest round of his PGA Tour career. He was a stroke shy of the Nelson record.
J.J. Spaun and Texan Jimmy Walker shot 64. Spaun had six birdies in a span of seven holes for a 30 on his second nine — the front nine on the undulating layout with no trees or water hazards a few miles south of downtown Dallas.
PGA Tour: Five share lead after shooting 65s at Kingsmill
Annie Park turned a blistering stretch on the back nine into a mistake-free 6-under 65 and a share of the first-round lead on a crowded leaderboard Thursday at the Kingsmill Championship.
Jessica Korda, Azahara Munoz, In Gee Chun and Jaye Marie Green also shot 65. Park, Korda and Munoz played morning rounds in mild conditions, while Chun and Green played in rain that is expected to also be a factor Friday and Saturday on the resort's already-soggy River Course.
Park, playing in just her third tour event of the season and seeking her first career victory, was 2 under when she hit the flag and birdied the par 4 14th hole. She then nearly holed her second shot on the par-5 15th after hitting "an OK 3-wood" that left her with a short eagle putt, and also birdied the par-4 16th.
"Overall, I had a great day," she said. "I hit some good shots. Lucky enough, I had some short birdie putts, short eagle putt, and that helps."
Munoz had seven birdies and one bogey, and Korda and Chun were bogey-free. Green had seven birdies and bogeyed No. 18.
Munoz earned her only tour win in 2012, and settled in after starting with a bogey.
"I hit so many good shots," she said. "Gave myself a lot of opportunities. Made some really nice putts."
She also chipped in for her final birdie after missing the green to the left on the par-4 eighth hole.
"I made a really nice chip. It was a bit too firm, but it was really nice," she said.
Korda, the winner of the Honda LPGA Thailand in February in her return from reconstructive jaw surgery, is making just her seventh start of the season and has finished in the top 10 in four of them. She had three birdies on each nine, including the par-4 18th.
Korda is one of 11 winners on tour this season, and no one has won more than once. The past few weeks, she's been fine-tuning her game to be ready for the Women's U.S. Open at the end of the month in Alabama.
"My transition hasn't been great. A lot of people have asked me why I was hitting it so short in (San Francisco), and I was just trying to hit it into the fairway because I just wasn't feeling great over the ball," she said. "So just trying to tighten up some things before the U.S. Open comes around. Hopefully just keeps going the way that it is."
Champions Tour: Angel Jimenez leads Regions Tradition
Miguel Angel Jimenez matched the course record with an 8-under 64 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Regions Tradition, the first of the PGA Tour Champions' five major championships.
Jimenez birdied the first four holes and broke the front-nine record at 6-under 30 at Greystone Golf & Country Club. The Spaniard took the outright lead with a short birdie putt on No. 13 after a rain delay of 1 hour, 17 minutes.
Jimenez tied the course record set by Kenny Perry in the first round in 2016 and matched by Bernhard Langer in the final round a year ago. Jimenez also opened with a 64 in the Chubb Classic before finishing ninth.
"The only hole I didn't play well, the 18th, but I missed my driver," Jimenez said. "We were rushed looking at the weather coming or not and the gusting wind started to come in and I rushed myself."
Gene Sauers, Wes Short Jr., Jerry Kelly and Joe Durant were second at 66.
Two-time defending champion Langer closed with a birdie for a 70. He has a record 10 senior major titles and is trying to become the first to win the Tradition three straight years since it began in 1989.
The round began with an early two-tee start to try to beat the rain that became a downpour around lunchtime. It will have a similar schedule Friday.