Golf roundup: Moriya Jutanugarn moves into LPGA lead at Wilshire Country Club

Moriya Jutanugarn took the lead into the weekend at the HUGEL-JTBC LA Open in her latest bid to join younger sister Ariya as an LPGA Tour winner.
Moriya Jutanugarn shot a bogey-free five-under-par 66 on Friday at Wilshire Country Club to get to eight-under 134 in the LPGA Tour's first event in Los Angeles since 2005.
The 23-year-old from Thailand started fast with birdies on the par-five second, par-four third and par-three fourth, then added two more on the par-four 11th and par-five 13th.
Marina Alex is second at seven under after a 68. So Yeon Ryu (69) is at six under along with fellow South Korean players Inbee Park (71) and Eun-Hee Ji (69). Park was the first-round leader with a 66.
Lexi Thompson is at three under after a 71. Top-ranked Shanshan Feng followed her opening 74 with a 67 to get to one under.
Ariya Jutanugarn (71), who has seven wins on tour, is at even par while Michelle Wie (70) is one over. Brooke Henderson, the Canadian star who won last week in Hawaii, had a 79 to miss the cut.
Zach Johnson shares lead at Texas Open
Zach Johnson was going nowhere in the Valero Texas Open when it all changed with one putt, an eight-foot par putt on the 13th hole of the opening round to stay at two under. He followed with a big drive, a hybrid to within 12 feet and an eagle at No. 14.
Johnson was on his way, and he kept right on going Friday to a seven-under 65 and a share of the early 36-hole lead with Ryan Moore.
Moore had three birdies over his last five holes for a 67 and joined Johnson at nine-under 135.
Ben Crane (66), Martin Laird (65) and David Hearn (68) were three shots out of the lead among those who played Friday morning. Billy Horschel and Keegan Bradley shot 71 and were four shots behind at five-under 139.
Sergio Garcia, who consulted Greg Norman on the design of the AT&T Oaks Course at the TPC San Antonio, might have a long stay in his first time at the Texas Open since 2010. Garcia shot an even-par 72, and at one point became so frustrated he threw his driver into the shrubs.
Team of Daly-Allen lead Legends event
John Daly and Michael Allen took the second-round lead Friday in the cool and breezy Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf. Daly and Allen shot an eight-under 46 on the Top of the Rock par-three course with wind gusting to 15 mph and the temperature only in the high-50s at Big Cedar Lodge.
Daly and Allen had three birdies on the front nine in alternate-shot play and added five more on the back in better-ball play to get to 13 under. On Thursday, they opened with a 66 on the regulation Buffalo Ridge course. They will rotate to the 13-hole Mountain Top par-three course on Saturday, and return to Top of the Rock for the final round Sunday.
Allen won the PGA Tour Champions team event with David Frost in 2012 and Woody Austin in 2016.
Defending champions Vijay Singh and Carlos Franco were a stroke back along with Bernhard Langer-Tom Lehman and Paul Broadhurst-Kirk Triplett. Singh and Franco had a 7-under 32 in best-ball play at Mountain Top, and Lehman-Langer and Broadhurst-Tripplet each shot 6-under 48 at Top of the Rock.
Former UCLA teammates Scott McCarron and Brandt Jobe were two strokes back at 11 under with Steve Flesch and David Toms and the Spanish side of Jose Maria Olazabal and Miguel Angel Jimenez. McCarron-Jobe had a 47, and Jimenez-Olazabal a 48 at Top of the Rock, and Tom Flesch shot 34 at Mountain Top.