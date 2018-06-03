Golf: Bryson DeChambeau wins playoff to capture Memorial tournament title

DeChambeau three-putted for bogey on the 18th for a one-under-par 71 to get into a three-way playoff at Muirfield Village. He missed the green from the fairway on the 18th on the first extra hole and had to scramble for par. On his third try, he hit his approach to within 12 feet behind the hole and made it for birdie to beat Byeong Hun An and win for the second time on the PGA Tour.