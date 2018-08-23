14 prep baseball players from Southern California are playing in MLB tourney this weekend

Several former Cantwell-Sacred Heart football players who transferred to Schurr have not been cleared by the school or the Southern Section.

The Montebello Unified School District sent out a news release on Wednesday, saying: “The Montebello Unified School District (MUSD) has not received an official written notification from CIF regarding any allegations involving our athletic program at Schurr High School. However, we take any accusations very seriously and are currently reviewing the matter. Our priority at MUSD is to ensure each impacted student is able to pursue and obtain his individual educational and career goals.”