JSerra wins Boras Classic South Division with 2-1 victory over La Mirada

How good is the Harvard-Westlake pitching staff? So good that after 14 innings in the Boras Classic, the Wolverines have yet to give up any runs.

Harvard-Westlake advanced to the semifinals with a 3-0 win over Orange Lutheran on Wednesday. Jack Limongelli, a junior, threw a three-hitter. Drew Bowser contributed a two-run home run. Harvard-Westlake will play JSerra at 6 p.m. at JSerra on Thursday. JSerra defeated Simi Valley 3-0. Gage Jump allowed one hit in 6 2/3 innings.

South Hills continued its rise with a 5-4 victory over Etiwanda to reach the semifinals. Artie Ramirez delivered a two-run double in the top of the seventh. South Hills will play La Mirada at 6 p.m. at Mater Dei on Thursday. La Mirada defeated Mater Dei 6-1. Erik Carmona threw a complete game and Joseph McNealey had three RBIs.