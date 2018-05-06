Three Mira Costa pitchers combine on a no-hitter to defeat Long Beach Wilson

The West Valley League baseball race remains undecided with one week to go in the regular season. There’s a three-way tie for first place among Chatsworth, El Camino Real and Cleveland.

On Friday, Birmingham scored three runs in the seventh to defeat Chatsworth 7-5. Albert Garcia threw a complete game. Alex Milone hit a grand slam for Chatsworth to tie the game at 4-4. In the seventh, Victor Villa delivered an RBI double and Mark Gallardo had a two-run single to break the tie.

Cleveland defeated Granada Hills 8-3. Devin Marton threw struck out four in four innings of relief. Ben Chasek had two RBIs.