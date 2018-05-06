Advertisement
Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
  • Baseball
Three Mira Costa pitchers combine on a no-hitter to defeat Long Beach Wilson

Mira Costa (26-2) had its final tuneup on Saturday before a season-ending series with Redondo to decide the Bay League title. Three pitchers combined on a no-hitter (watch out Dodgers) in the team’s 2-0 win over Long Beach Wilson.

Jared Karros threw five hitless innings, followed by Alfonso Cano and Joey Acosta at one apiece. Dylan Dennis and Bash Alexiades had RBIs.

Mira Costa faces Redondo at home on Tuesday and on the road on Thursday with a one-game lead.

Softball: City playoff pairings

SOFTBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#8 San Pedro at #1 Carson
#5 Granada Hills Kennedy at #4 Sun Valley Poly
#6 El Camino Real at #3 Wilmington Banning
#7 San Fernando at #2 Chatsworth


DIVISION I
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#16 Harbor Teacher at #1 Granada Hills
#9 Los Angeles Marshall at #8 Sylmar
#12 Port of Los Angeles at #5 Venice
#13 Los Angeles Hamilton at #4 Birmingham
#14 King/Drew at #3 Chavez
#11 Palisades at #6 Eagle Rock
#10 Lincoln at #7 Bell
#15 Verdugo Hills at #2 Cleveland


DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#17 Narbonne at #16 Bravo
#20 Los Angeles CES at #13 Reseda
#19 North Hollywood at #14 Van Nuys
#18 Taft at #15 Northridge

  • Basketball
Brandon Williams announces he will attend Arizona

Crespi guard Brandon Williams announced Arizona as his college choice.
Crespi guard Brandon Williams announced Arizona as his college choice. (Nick Koza)

The comeback of the year award goes to Sean Miller and Arizona.

Encino Crespi guard Brandon Williams announced on Saturday that he will attend Arizona.

Williams was a former Arizona commit who signed a non-binding scholarship agreement last November with the Wildcats, only to open up his recruitment following continuing issues with the FBI’s ongoing probe involving alleged corruption, fraud and bribery in college basketball.

  • Baseball
Damien wins its ninth consecutive game in prep baseball

Damien is on a roll in high school baseball. The Spartans won their ninth consecutive game Friday and hold a one-game lead in the Baseline League after a 6-3 win over Rancho Cucamonga.

The league title should be decided next week after Damien plays second-place Etiwanda in a three-game series.

Connor Bartholomew had two hits and three RBIs.

  • Baseball
With two games to play, there's a three-way tie for first place in West Valley League

The West Valley League baseball race remains undecided with one week to go in the regular season. There’s a three-way tie for first place among Chatsworth, El Camino Real and Cleveland.

On Friday, Birmingham scored three runs in the seventh to defeat Chatsworth 7-5. Albert Garcia threw a complete game. Alex Milone hit a grand slam for Chatsworth to tie the game at 4-4. In the seventh, Victor Villa delivered an RBI double and Mark Gallardo had a two-run single to break the tie.

Cleveland defeated Granada Hills 8-3. Devin Marton threw struck out four in four innings of relief. Ben Chasek had two RBIs.

Boys' volleyball: Southern Section playoff pairings

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Baseball/softball: Thursday scores

BASEBALL

ACADEMY LEAGUE

Sage Hill 6, Whitney 4 (8)

Boys volleyball: City Section playoff pairings

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Lacrosse: Playoff results and updated pairings

BOYS LACROSSE PLAYOFFS

GREATER LOS ANGELES CHAPTER

Quarterfinals, Thursday

  • Baseball
Sierra Canyon clinches Gold Coast League championship

Sierra Canyon’s 16th consecutive baseball win on Thursday enabled the Trailblazers to clinch the Gold Coast League championship with a 6-0 victory over Paraclete.

Chris Torres struck out seven and walked none. Blue Ellis went three for three and Noah Levin hit a home run. Sierra Canyon is 22-3 overall.

JSerra defeated Santa Margarita 6-4 in eight innings. Blake Klassen had two hits and two RBIs. JSerra will travel to Northern California on Saturday to play in the championship game of the Boras Classic at Santa Clara University.