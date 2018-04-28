A four-run seventh inning propels Hart past Saugus 4-3

Cole Wentz grand slam! 8-3 Barons pic.twitter.com/GtMrv9rRva — Baron Baseball (@FVBaronBaseball) April 26, 2018

The score is shocking: Fountain Valley 20, No. 1 Huntington Beach 4. It was the first defeat in the Sunset League for the Oilers and Fountain Valley’s first win over Huntington Beach since the 2015 season on Wednesday.

A 10-run fourth inning featured a grand slam by Cole Wentz, followed by a home run by Sebastian Murillo, who hit two homers on the day. Murillo finished with four hits and six RBIs. Wentz had five RBIs. Jake Brooks contributed four hits and four RBIs. Conrad Villafuerte added four of Fountain Valley’s 18 hits.

Huntington Beach is 21-4 and 9-1. Fountain Valley is 15-8 and 5-5. Los Alamitos defeated Marina 9-8 on a walk-off single by John Newman. Cory Lewis had a single, double, home run and four RBIs for Marina.