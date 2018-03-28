Aaron Holiday is set to join brothers Jrue and Justin in the NBA

Mar. 27, 2018, 7:12 p.m.
- Basketball
The decision of UCLA guard Aaron Holiday to make himself available for the NBA draft sets the stage for three Holiday brothers to be on NBA teams for the 2018-19 seasons.
How big of an accomplishment is that?
“I’m excited for all of them,” said their mother, Toya, who works at North Hollywood Campbell Hall and was a standout basketball player at Granada Hills Kennedy and Arizona State. Father Shawn also played basketball at Arizona State.
Mar. 27, 2018, 8:25 a.m.
BASEBALL
CAMINO REAL LEAGUE
Mary Star 5, St. Monica 0
Mar. 26, 2018, 7:03 p.m.
- Baseball
After being sidelined for a week because of rain, La Mirada’s baseball team couldn’t wait to face Cerritos in its Suburban League opener on Monday. And no one was better than sophomore Jared Jones, who struck out 11 in a 3-0 victory for La Mirada.
Jones has been known more for hits hitting. He came in batting .500. But he let his pitching do his talking this time. Darius Perry hit a home run. La Mirada is 8-1-1 overall.
A six-run seventh inning helped Glendora overcome a 1-0 deficit to defeat South Hills 6-1 in a Palomares League game. Sergio Ramirez and Bryce Wooldridge each had two hits. Adam Armstrong allowed one run in five innings. Jacob Gonzalez got out of a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh by getting a double play.
Mar. 26, 2018, 3:08 p.m.
- Basketball
Charisma Osborne of Windward has been selected the player of the year for the All-CIF girls’ Open Division basketball team.
She led Windward to section, regional and state titles.
Here’s the link to the complete All-CIF team.
Mar. 26, 2018, 3:04 p.m.
- Basketball
Spencer Freedman of Santa Ana Mater Dei has been selected the player of the year on the All-CIF Open Division team.
The first team includes Michael Wang of Mater Dei, Duane Washington and KJ Martin of Sierra Canyon, Kessler Edwards of Etiwanda, Fletcher Tynen and David Singleton of Bishop Montgomery, Brandon Williams of Crespi, Jake Kyman of Santa Margarita, Isaiah Mobley of Rancho Christian and Joshua Adoh of St. John Bosco.
Onyeka Okongwu of Chino Hills was named MVP of Division 1.
Mar. 26, 2018, 1:32 p.m.
In dramatic fashion, the Santa Margarita High ice hockey team won the USA Hockey national championship on Monday with a 3-2 win in overtime in Plymouth, Minn.
Santa Margarita trailed Colorado Regis Jesuit 2-1 when Joseph Felicicchia scored with two seconds left in regulation.
Then Leevi Selanne, the son of hockey great Teemu Selanne, scored the winning goal in overtime.
Mar. 24, 2018, 10:09 p.m.
BASKETBALL
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Boys' Open Division: Sierra Canyon 75, Sacramento Sheldon 62
Mar. 24, 2018, 6:26 p.m.
Unable to come up with an answer for guard Kevin Kremer, Riverside Notre Dame was beaten by Chico Pleasant Valley 70-65 in the CIF state Division III championship game at Golden 1 Center.
It was only the second time in two days that a Northern California team had won a game.
Kremer made six consecutive free throws in the final 30 seconds and finished 13 of 14 from the line while scoring 28 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.
Asked if he was comfortable in an NBA arena, Kremer said, “It’s just another gym.”
Junior Anthony Holland had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (33-4), which tied the game several times but could never get past Pleasant Valley (32-2).
Notre Dame made just 25 of 70 shots. Dondre Bausley had 16 points before fouling out. Pierce Sterling added 12 points and Anton Mozga 10.
Mar. 24, 2018, 5:14 p.m.
- Baseball
Mira Costa is off to a 10-0 start in prep baseball.
The latest victory was a 5-4 triumph over Hart in which Dajon Liava’a and Chris Penna each hit two-run home runs. Jared Karros picked up the win and Merrick Baldo got the save. Cole Roederer hit a two-run home run for Hart.
Simi Valley defeated Agoura 5-2. Owen Sharts had two RBIs.
Mar. 24, 2018, 4:37 p.m.
- Basketball
With tape attached to both thumbs, 5-foot-4 sophomore Alyssa Munn of Redondo looked ready to participate in a boxing match. But she should have been holding a baton instead of dribbling a basketball the way she was conducting and directing her teammates to their first girls’ state title in school history Saturday.
“She’s phenomenal, absolutely phenomenal,” coach Marcelo Enriquez said. “The best thing about her is she keeps her composure.”
Munn scored 17 points and made seven of eight free throws to lead Redondo past Chico Pleasant Valley 57-42 in the Division II final at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.