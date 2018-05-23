Alemany uses pitching and Jesse Parraz to advance to Division 2 quarterfinals

The three-run double by Jesse Parraz that helped Alemany defeat St. Bonaventure 4-0. pic.twitter.com/InqHnlIFCF — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 23, 2018

Jesse Parraz is a 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive lineman who’s so big that he had to order customized size 44 pants so he could play on the Alemany baseball team. But what a hitter he has become.

On a 3-and-2 count with the bases loaded in Tuesday’s Southern Section Division 2 playoff game, Parraz hit a double off the left-field fence, driving in three runs in the fifth inning and helping Alemany defeat St. Bonaventure 4-0.

“It was an outside fastball and I went for it,” Parraz said.