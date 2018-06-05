All-Marine League baseball team

Jun. 5, 2018, 8:17 a.m.
- Baseball
Senior Erik Herrera of Carson, sophomore Travis Connelly of San Pedro and freshman Anthony Joya Jr. of Banning have been named the players of the year in Marine League baseball.
First-team all-league:
P_Anthony Scognamillo, San Pedro, Jr.; Albert Arredondo, Banning, Sr.; C_Juan Camarena, Carson, Jr.; INF_Gabe Gonzalez, Banning, So.; Josh Duarte, San Pedro, So.; Lorenzo Roman, Carson, Sr.; Jaja Bellinger, Carson, Jr.; Tomas Estrada, Banning, Jr.; OF_Jake Harper, San Pedro, Fr.; Nathan Maxwell, Carson, Jr.; Andrew Solorio, Banning, Sr.; Frank Hernandez, Banning, Sr.; UT_Cain Lusic, San Pedro, Fr.; Derek Chavez, Banning, Sr.
Jun. 4, 2018, 9:01 p.m.
In a rarity, the Chicago Cubs selected a pair of Hart High products on Monday on the first day of the amateur draft with picks No. 77 and No. 78.
Senior outfielder Cole Roederer, a UCLA signee, went No. 77. And former Hart pitcher Paul Richan from San Diego went No. 78.
Just this past weekend, four Hart grads pitched in the major leagues on the same day — Trevor Bauer, James Shields, Tyler Glasnow and Mike Montgomery. Montgomery pitches for the Cubs.
Jun. 3, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
- Baseball
Catcher Alex Milone of Chatsworth has been selected the MVP of the West Valley League in baseball.
The pitcher of the year was Bryan Andrade of Cleveland.
First-team all-league:
Jun. 2, 2018, 9:42 p.m.
CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
Open Division: Birmingham 4, El Camino Real 3
Jun. 2, 2018, 9:40 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday
Division 1: Norco 8, Gahr 2
Jun. 2, 2018, 8:12 p.m.
- Baseball
Yucaipa sent 13 batters to the plate and scored seven runs on six hits in the fifth inning of its 8-1 rout of No. 1-seeded Beckman in the Southern Section Division II baseball final Saturday at Cal State Fullerton.
Tyson Heaton pitched a six-hitter with three strikeouts and had three hits, and Michael Carpentier added two hits and two RBIs for Yucaipa (28-5), which won the title in its first season under head coach Ralph Grajeda.
Grajeda replaced longtime coach Jeff Stout, and the program is just beginning. Heaton is only a junior, and the Thunderbirds figure to be a Division I title contender next season.
Jun. 2, 2018, 2:29 p.m.
Max Blessinger hit a three-run double in the fourth inning, and Will Downing and Dawson Netz combined to allow one hit in 6 2/3 innings of scoreless relief as top-seeded Maranatha beat La Salle 4-2 to win the Southern Section Division 3 championship at Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.
It was the 20th straight victory for the Minutemen (27-4), who won their first section title since back-to-back crowns in 2008 and 2009. Blessinger, Nick Iverson, Casey Popham and Sal Tabullo each had two hits for Maranatha.
Brennen Mace hit a two-run double in the first inning for La Salle (18-11).
Jun. 2, 2018, 1:30 p.m.
- Baseball
Center fielder Dakota Gray of Verdugo Hills dropped a fly ball in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on Saturday in the City Section Division I championship game against Carson.
Five innings later, he went from experiencing embarrassment to exhilaration when he caught the final out with the bases loaded to give the Dons a 4-2, nine-inning victory that earned Verdugo Hills its first title in school history.
“I knew if I let my nerves get to me I’d miss it,” Gray said. “It was quite a rush. I had to have short-term memory.”
Jun. 1, 2018, 9:05 p.m.
BASEBALL
CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Jun. 1, 2018, 9:04 p.m.
- Baseball
Roybal got to celebrate its first City Section baseball championship on Friday night, rallying for a 6-5 victory over LACES in the Division II final at USC.
The game ended in the eighth inning when Fernando Alvarez hit a sacrifice fly to score Jose Romero. Alvarez also threw two scoreless inning of relief.
Roybal had to score two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game. It was a triumph for coach Robert Bautista, whose team suffered some heart-breaking playoff defeats through the years.