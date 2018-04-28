Arcadia (21-0) states its case for No. 1 in prep baseball

Steve Marden, who guided San Fernando High School to its first City Section baseball championship in 1991, died on Tuesday night in Murrieta. He was 72. He had been dealing with Parkinson’s disease.

Marden was an influential coach for players and future coaches. Sylmar coach Ray Rivera and former Kennedy coach Manny Alvarado played at San Fernando and credited Marden for helping mold their strategies and ideas.

He coached at a time in the 1980s when the San Fernando Valley was loaded with top coaches, from Darryl Stroh at Granada Hills to Jerry Cord at Poly to Mike Maio at El Camino Real to Bob Lofrano at Chatsworth.