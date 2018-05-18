Baseball: City playoff scores and updated pairings

May. 17, 2018, 8:36 p.m.
The teams in the Valley Mission League have heard it many times in City Section baseball: Your league is weak.
Well, San Fernando and Kennedy showed Thursday in the opening round of the City Section Open Division baseball playoffs that they intend to be heard from.
San Fernando knocked off San Pedro 3-1 in 10 innings. Matt Dodd had a two-run double in the 10th. He also pitched three innings in relief of Steven Villagran, who threw the first seven innings.
On a cloudless, majestic afternoon in Ventura, the expected pitching duel between Jake Baum of St. Bonaventure and Owen Sharts of Simi Valley lived up to expectations.
“What a game,” St. Bonaventure coach Michael Minjares said.
Sharts allowed one hit in six scoreless innings, striking out seven. Baum allowed three hits in eight scoreless innings, striking out six.
The Southern Section office has denied a protest by Oaks Christian of its baseball game against Valencia, ruling that “it has been determined that at no time prior to the contest was a request made by Oaks Christian to the plate umpire to play that game under protest.”
Valencia won the game 4-3.
Valencia allegedly violated bylaw 1524.2 in engaging in illegal soft toss prior to the game.
There could be another forfeit coming because of an illegal batting practice in the high school baseball playoffs.
Oaks Christian informed Valencia coach Mike Killinger before Wednesday’s Division 1 wild-card game that his team had violated the rule and there was video evidence. Valencia went on to win the game 4-3.
Killinger said he had told his players numerous times about the rules regarding soft toss. He went inside the dressing room to change and when he came out, his players were done warming up. That’s when Oaks Christian informed him of the violation.