Baseball/softball: Friday scores

Mission Viejo pitchers continued to perform well on Thursday night in the National Classic championship game. But San Jose Valley Christian was better and came away with a 2-1 victory at Cal State Fullerton.

Sophomore Eddie Park of Valley Christian (16-1-1) was the star. He pitched five innings and also had two hits and two RBIs.

IMG Academy defeated Servite 5-3. Andrew Cromwell, Jarred Greene and Colby Canales had two hits each for Servite. JW North defeated Bishop Amat 3-0. Devin Soliz struck out five and walked one.