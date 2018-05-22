Baseball/softball: Playoff schedule for Tuesday

Transfer totals for 2017-18 in the Southern Section (Southern Section)

The Southern Section released its latest transfer figures for April, and the total for 2017-18 among its high schools is 7,226, up about 3% over last year’s number of 6,999 with one month of statistics to go.

In the Trinity League, Mater Dei is No. 1 with 71 transfers listed, but there’s more because several football players who arrived this spring are not listed on the Southern Section website. Schools sometimes wait for the next school year to send in paperwork to confirm eligibility and addresses for fall athletes.

Orange Lutheran has 63 transfers, followed by Santa Margarita at 51, JSerra at 49, St. John Bosco at 47 and Servite at 26.