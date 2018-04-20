Baseball/softball: Thursday scores

Apr. 20, 2018, 7:32 a.m.
BASEBALL
ACADEMY LEAGUE
Crean Lutheran 3, Oxford Academy 0
Apr. 19, 2018, 7:23 p.m.
- Baseball
Banning kept alive its hopes for a Marine League baseball championship by pulling out a 1-0 win over San Pedro in eight innings on Thursday.
Josh Escobar had the walk-off sacrifice fly to score Andrew Solorio in the eighth inning. Freshman left-hander Anthony Joya threw shutout ball for 7 2/3 innings, allowing three hits.
Banning plays Carson next week for first place.
Apr. 19, 2018, 8:26 a.m.
BASEBALL
BASELINE LEAGUE
Damien 3, Upland 0
Apr. 18, 2018, 6:21 p.m.
- Baseball
Bryce Collins of Hart started the season not ready to pitch at full strength. He had mononucleosis during the winter and spent weeks recovering. Now he’s healthy, so watch out.
He struck out 14 and threw a no-hitter on Wednesday in a 14-0 Foothill League win over Golden Valley. He has signed with Arizona.
“The last three outings, he’s really started to pick it up,” Coach Jim Ozella said. “It was a matter of getting him back into shape.”
Apr. 18, 2018, 5:50 p.m.
- Baseball
Birmingham, El Camino Real and Chatsworth have dominated the West Valley League in prep baseball for years. So how do you explain each losing on Wednesday to Cleveland, Granada Hills and Taft?
Get ready for a wild, unpredictable race.
Adrian Gonzalez delivered a walk-off RBI hit in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Cleveland a 4-3 win over Birmingham in the return of head coach Sid Lopez.
Apr. 18, 2018, 7:48 a.m.
BASEBALL
ACADEMY LEAGUE
Crean Lutheran 19, Oxford Academy 1
Apr. 17, 2018, 6:27 p.m.
- Baseball
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and Carter Kessinger had ace pitcher Sam Hliboki and Harvard-Westlake right where it wanted them on Tuesday, holding a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning.
Then strange things started to happen. Kessinger, who had near-perfect control for five innings, saw Harvard-Westlake load the bases with two outs. Soon there was a bases-loaded walk, then a bases-loaded hit batter. Suddenly, the Wolverines were in front 2-1. Then came a two-run single by Calvin Koo for a 4-1 lead.
Harvard-Westlake hung on for a 4-3 victory. Hliboki struck out 10 and walked one in 6 1/3 innings. JP Corrigan, the fourth Harvard-Westlake pitcher in the seventh, got a groundout to end the game.
Apr. 17, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
- Baseball
Last month at Angel Stadium, Cypress and Ocean View helped Brent Dillard have a moment to remember.
Dillard is a senior at Cypress who has dealt with a number of health issues, from cerebral palsy to a congenital heart defect.
He has participated in the baseball program as an announcer, manager and statistician. He has played in Challenger leagues, with Cypress players supporting him along the way.
Apr. 17, 2018, 10:11 a.m.
- Baseball
It was quite a week for freshman Anthony Joya of Banning.
The left-hander was a standout on the mound and at the plate in games against Gardena, Garfield and Taft when Banning went 4-0.
He was 2-0 with 10 strikeouts and allowed three hits in six innings.
Apr. 17, 2018, 8:14 a.m.
BASEBALL
MOUNTAIN PASS LEAGUE
Tahquitz 11, Beaumont 0