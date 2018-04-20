Baseball/softball: Thursday scores

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and Carter Kessinger had ace pitcher Sam Hliboki and Harvard-Westlake right where it wanted them on Tuesday, holding a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning.

Then strange things started to happen. Kessinger, who had near-perfect control for five innings, saw Harvard-Westlake load the bases with two outs. Soon there was a bases-loaded walk, then a bases-loaded hit batter. Suddenly, the Wolverines were in front 2-1. Then came a two-run single by Calvin Koo for a 4-1 lead.

Harvard-Westlake hung on for a 4-3 victory. Hliboki struck out 10 and walked one in 6 1/3 innings. JP Corrigan, the fourth Harvard-Westlake pitcher in the seventh, got a groundout to end the game.