Baseball/softball: Tuesday scores

Mar. 28, 2018, 8:09 a.m.
BASEBALL
DEL REY LEAGUE
Bishop Amat 3, Gardena Serra 2
Mar. 27, 2018, 7:55 p.m.
- Baseball
After throwing consecutive shutouts for Esperanza, senior left-hander Bryn Harper certainly looks like a leading candidate for most improved player.
How else to explain someone who pitched his entire junior season on junior varsity, earning a starting spot in the fall and is now the ace pitcher for surging Esperanza, which improved to 10-2 under first-year coach Kyle Muhisteff on Tuesday after a 7-0 victory over Capistrano Valley.
Harper threw strike after strike. He had a no-hitter into the fifth inning and finished with a two-hitter, striking out six and walking none. Hayden Winters had a three-run double.
Mar. 27, 2018, 7:19 p.m.
- Football
Jim Benkert is returning to the public school ranks after accepting the offer to become football coach at Simi Valley.
Benkert spent 26 years as head coach at Westlake, then left for Oaks Christian in 2015. The Lions won the Southern Section Division 2 championship last fall but Benkert resigned under pressure after a dispute with the administration.
He’ll be starting over with a program that went 2-7 last season and competes in Division 7.
Mar. 27, 2018, 7:12 p.m.
- Basketball
The decision of UCLA guard Aaron Holiday to make himself available for the NBA draft sets the stage for three Holiday brothers to be on NBA teams for the 2018-19 seasons.
How big of an accomplishment is that?
“I’m excited for all of them,” said their mother, Toya, who works at North Hollywood Campbell Hall and was a standout basketball player at Granada Hills Kennedy and Arizona State. Father Shawn also played basketball at Arizona State.
Mar. 27, 2018, 8:25 a.m.
BASEBALL
CAMINO REAL LEAGUE
Mary Star 5, St. Monica 0
Mar. 26, 2018, 7:03 p.m.
- Baseball
After being sidelined for a week because of rain, La Mirada’s baseball team couldn’t wait to face Cerritos in its Suburban League opener on Monday. And no one was better than sophomore Jared Jones, who struck out 11 in a 3-0 victory for La Mirada.
Jones has been known more for hits hitting. He came in batting .500. But he let his pitching do his talking this time. Darius Perry hit a home run. La Mirada is 8-1-1 overall.
A six-run seventh inning helped Glendora overcome a 1-0 deficit to defeat South Hills 6-1 in a Palomares League game. Sergio Ramirez and Bryce Wooldridge each had two hits. Adam Armstrong allowed one run in five innings. Jacob Gonzalez got out of a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh by getting a double play.
Mar. 26, 2018, 3:08 p.m.
- Basketball
Charisma Osborne of Windward has been selected the player of the year for the All-CIF girls’ Open Division basketball team.
She led Windward to section, regional and state titles.
Here’s the link to the complete All-CIF team.
Mar. 26, 2018, 3:04 p.m.
- Basketball
Spencer Freedman of Santa Ana Mater Dei has been selected the player of the year on the All-CIF Open Division team.
The first team includes Michael Wang of Mater Dei, Duane Washington and KJ Martin of Sierra Canyon, Kessler Edwards of Etiwanda, Fletcher Tynen and David Singleton of Bishop Montgomery, Brandon Williams of Crespi, Jake Kyman of Santa Margarita, Isaiah Mobley of Rancho Christian and Joshua Adoh of St. John Bosco.
Onyeka Okongwu of Chino Hills was named MVP of Division 1.
Mar. 26, 2018, 1:32 p.m.
In dramatic fashion, the Santa Margarita High ice hockey team won the USA Hockey national championship on Monday with a 3-2 win in overtime in Plymouth, Minn.
Santa Margarita trailed Colorado Regis Jesuit 2-1 when Joseph Felicicchia scored with two seconds left in regulation.
Then Leevi Selanne, the son of hockey great Teemu Selanne, scored the winning goal in overtime.
Mar. 24, 2018, 10:09 p.m.
BASKETBALL
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Boys' Open Division: Sierra Canyon 75, Sacramento Sheldon 62