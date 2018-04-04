Baseball/softball: Tuesday scores

Apr. 4, 2018, 8:30 a.m.
Arcadia kept rolling on Tuesday, collecting 19 hits in a 14-2 victory over El Camino Real, improving to 13-0.
Dustin Allen and Chase Pedersen each had three hits.
Glendora picked up a 9-5 win over La Salle. Jacob Gonzalez went four for four. Bryce Wooldridge added three hits.
People who wanted to see No. 1 Huntington Beach take on No. 2 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in the Boras Classic will get their wish. The only problem is it will be in the consolation bracket. Both teams suffered opening round defeats on Tuesday.
South Hills ended Huntington Beach’s 13-game win streak with a 3-2 victory behind Stanford-bound pitcher Brandon Dieter. He pitched six innings and also contributed two hits and had a walk-off hit that resulted in three runs scoring following an error. Jake Vogel went three for three for Huntington Beach (13-3).
Notre Dame lost to Etiwanda 2-0. Marcus Johnson threw a three-hit shutout. Cody Freeman, Ryan Meza and Matthew Bardowell each had two hits.
As first impressions go, Jake Spillane of Mission Viejo couldn’t have been more impressive on Monday in an opening game of the National Classic.
He retired all 21 batters, striking out 13, to finish with a perfect game and help Mission Viejo defeat Utah Bingham 1-0. Spillane only needed 70 pitches. His father, Jim, played for UCLA on John Wooden’s last team in 1975.
Alex Jemal drove in the game’s only run, in the first inning. Mission Viejo will face St. John Bosco in the second round on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Amerige Park. St. John Bosco defeated IMG Academy 7-3.
Natalie MacEwan, a three-sport athlete at El Camino Real in Woodland Hills, is one of the recipients of the CIF Spirit of Sport award.
She will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
She plays volleyball, water polo and swims, and participates in a number of volunteer organizations.
It’s a new era for City Section baseball, with the Open Division playoffs starting in May. The top teams will compete. League play begins next week, with the big two-game matchup in the West Valley League between Birmingham and El Camino Real.
So far, Birmingham (13-5) is proving to be a clear No. 1 through the nonleague season because of excellent pitching depth and a top hitter in Johnny Tincher. But the pitching depth advantage will soon disappear when the Open Division playoffs begin on May 17. That’s because you can go with just one pitcher for playoffs on May 17, May 24 and May 30.
It’s when the City championship game is played on June 2 at Dodger Stadium that you won’t be able to use the same pitcher throughout the playoffs. So one top pitcher might get you to the final but two will be needed to win it all.
Orange County is the place to be this coming week with the Boras Classic and National Classic bringing together top teams. The Boras Classic South Division final is 6 p.m. Friday at Mater Dei. The National Classic final is 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Cal State Fullerton.
The top six teams in The Times’ top 25 rankings are in the Boras Classic — Huntington Beach, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Harvard-Westlake, Orange Lutheran, Etiwanda and El Toro. The tournament starts on Tuesday.
Here’s the link to the complete schedule. The winner will advance to play the Boras Classic North Division winner on May 5 at Santa Clara.
After winning its first 11 games, Mira Costa suffered its first baseball defeat Saturday, falling to Gahr 4-3.
Matthew Polk had a double and RBI for Gahr, which has played a very difficult schedule and hung tough. Dylan Dennis and Kyle Karros each had two hits for Mira Costa.
In the St. Paul tournament, St. Francis defeated Paramount 6-3. Christian Muro, Will Schmidt and Mikey Kane each had two hits.
Orange Lutheran is unbeatable in Cary, N.C.
For the second consecutive season, the Lancers have won the National High School Invitational at their favorite home away from home.
The Lancers defeated North Carolina Green Hope 9-3 on Saturday in the championship game. That means Orange Lutheran is 8-0 in games in Cary the last two seasons.
Zach Lew’s RBI single in the top of the seventh inning broke a 2-2 tie and lifted Orange Lutheran past Florida Calvary Christian 3-2 on Friday to send the Lancers into the championship game of the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C.
Christian Rodriguez allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings and Evan Adolphus pitched the final 1 1/3 innings.
Orange Lutheran has won three consecutive games in the tournament. Chad Born and Cole Winn each had two hits.