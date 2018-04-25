Baseball/softball: Tuesday scores

Banning has sent the Marine League baseball race into a three-way tie for first place after holding on for a 5-4 victory over Carson on Tuesday. The Pilots (4-1), Carson (4-1) and San Pedro (4-1) are deadlocked.

Banning opened a 5-0 lead, keyed by a three-run home run from sophomore Gabriel Gonzalez. Derek Chavez got the final two outs to earn his seventh save. Banning and Carson will play again Thursday at Carson.

Tommy Wilcox of Corona del Mar threw his fourth consecutive shutout in a 2-0 win over Northwood. His scoreless innings streak is at 31 innings.