Baseball/softball: Wednesday scores

Apr. 5, 2018, 8:15 a.m.
BASEBALL
BAY LEAGUE
Redondo 25, Morningside 0
Apr. 4, 2018, 6:11 p.m.
- Baseball
Mission Viejo’s pitching staff keeps coming through, and the Diablos have advanced to Thursday’s National Classic championship game after a 2-1 win over Utah Jordan.
Will Levine struck out six in 5 1/3 innings and Michael Rhylick got the save. Rhylick also had two hits. Mission Viejo will play in the 7:30 p.m. final at Cal State Fullerton against San Jose Valley Christian, a 5-1 winner over Cypress.
Tanner Smith hit a walk-off three-run home run in Servite’s 10-7 win over American Fork. He went four for five on the day. Isaiah Greene added three hits, including a home run.
Apr. 4, 2018, 5:54 p.m.
- Baseball
How good is the Harvard-Westlake pitching staff? So good that after 14 innings in the Boras Classic, the Wolverines have yet to give up any runs.
Harvard-Westlake advanced to the semifinals with a 3-0 win over Orange Lutheran on Wednesday. Jack Limongelli, a junior, threw a three-hitter. Drew Bowser contributed a two-run home run. Harvard-Westlake will play JSerra at 6 p.m. at JSerra on Thursday. JSerra defeated Simi Valley 3-0. Gage Jump allowed one hit in 6 2/3 innings.
South Hills continued its rise with a 5-4 victory over Etiwanda to reach the semifinals. Artie Ramirez delivered a two-run double in the top of the seventh. South Hills will play La Mirada at 6 p.m. at Mater Dei on Thursday. La Mirada defeated Mater Dei 6-1. Erik Carmona threw a complete game and Joseph McNealey had three RBIs.
Apr. 4, 2018, 8:30 a.m.
BASEBALL
ACADEMY LEAGUE
Sage Hill 3, Oxford Academy 2
Apr. 3, 2018, 8:03 p.m.
- Baseball
Arcadia kept rolling on Tuesday, collecting 19 hits in a 14-2 victory over El Camino Real, improving to 13-0.
Dustin Allen and Chase Pedersen each had three hits.
Glendora picked up a 9-5 win over La Salle. Jacob Gonzalez went four for four. Bryce Wooldridge added three hits.
Apr. 3, 2018, 8:03 p.m.
- Baseball
Apr. 3, 2018, 3:27 p.m.
- Baseball
People who wanted to see No. 1 Huntington Beach take on No. 2 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in the Boras Classic will get their wish. The only problem is it will be in the consolation bracket. Both teams suffered opening round defeats on Tuesday.
South Hills ended Huntington Beach’s 13-game win streak with a 3-2 victory behind Stanford-bound pitcher Brandon Dieter. He pitched six innings and also contributed two hits and had a walk-off hit that resulted in three runs scoring following an error. Jake Vogel went three for three for Huntington Beach (13-3).
Notre Dame lost to Etiwanda 2-0. Marcus Johnson threw a three-hit shutout. Cody Freeman, Ryan Meza and Matthew Bardowell each had two hits.
Apr. 3, 2018, 3:27 p.m.
- Baseball
Apr. 3, 2018, 8:58 a.m.
BASEBALL
FREEWAY LEAGUE
Troy 4, Sunny Hills 0
Apr. 2, 2018, 9:26 p.m.
- Baseball
As first impressions go, Jake Spillane of Mission Viejo couldn’t have been more impressive on Monday in an opening game of the National Classic.
He retired all 21 batters, striking out 13, to finish with a perfect game and help Mission Viejo defeat Utah Bingham 1-0. Spillane only needed 70 pitches. His father, Jim, played for UCLA on John Wooden’s last team in 1975.
Alex Jemal drove in the game’s only run, in the first inning. Mission Viejo will face St. John Bosco in the second round on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Amerige Park. St. John Bosco defeated IMG Academy 7-3.