Baseball/softball: Wednesday scores

Apr. 12, 2018, 8:02 a.m.
BASEBALL
BIG VIII LEAGUE
King 8, Corona Santiago 2
Apr. 12, 2018, 7:40 a.m.
- Baseball
A San Francisco Giants fan living among Dodger fans in Los Angeles has to put up with a lot, but there are some City Section baseball coaches who willingly endure their players’ ire for rooting for the Giants.
El Camino Real Coach Josh Lienhard is a well-known Giants fan. He was born in the Bay Area.
Sylmar Coach Ray Rivera said he’s also a Giants fan after going to college at the University of San Francisco and never forgiving the Dodgers for getting rid of Fernando Valenzuela and Mike Piazza.
Apr. 12, 2018, 7:16 a.m.
- Softball
At 17-1 overall and 2-0 in the Sunset League, Los Alamitos is solidly entrenched as the No. 1 team in the Southern Section Division 1 softball poll.
Sophomore third baseman Aliya Belarde leads the team with a .574 batting average, including 27 hits and 16 RBIs. Outfielder Karrington Houshmandzadeh is hitting .455 with 20 hits.
Then there’s junior pitcher Sarah Ladd, who is 13-1 and has 76 strikeouts in 79 innings.
Apr. 11, 2018, 8:14 p.m.
- Baseball
West Valley League play in prep baseball began on Wednesday, and Cleveland pulled off the stunner of the day, defeating Chatsworth 10-0 in a game that was halted after six innings because of the mercy rule.
The Cavaliers collected 14 hits off Chatsworth ace Gabe Achucarro. Alec Garcia and Bobby Velasco each went four for four. Garcia had five RBIs. Pitcher Bryan Andrade limited the Chancellors to four hits, striking out five.
El Camino Real also had a surprising mercy rule victory over Birmingham 15-5 in six innings. Cole Kitchen hit a three-run home run and Joey Klein threw three innings of scoreless relief. Parker Tuszynski went three for three.
Apr. 11, 2018, 8:06 p.m.
- Baseball
To beat Owen Sharts of Simi Valley, you need a top pitching performance. And three Camarillo pitchers came through on Wednesday afternoon in a 1-0 Coastal Canyon League victory.
Freshman Brian Uribe allowed one hit in five innings. Devin Huffman threw 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief and Sam Silveyra went from second base to the mound to get the game’s final out.
Sharts struck out eight and walked none. His fastball was up a couple of times, and Camarillo (13-3) took advantage. In the fourth inning, Drew Carter got a double and Nick Schnopp drove him home for the game’s only run on an RBI single to right. Last week, Sharts won a 1-0 game in the Boras Classic.
Apr. 11, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
- Baseball
Narbonne is headed to Hawaii to open its 2018 football season against St. Louis in Honolulu during zero week on Aug. 17.
Last season, the defending City Section Open Division champion Gauchos traveled to Hawaii and lost to St. Louis 56-50.
With only five Marine League teams, Narbonne will add a sixth nonleague game.
Apr. 11, 2018, 7:49 a.m.
BASEBALL
ACADEMY LEAGUE
Crean Lutheran 29, Brethren Christian 0
Apr. 10, 2018, 9:53 p.m.
The Loyola-Mira Costa volleyball match scheduled for Friday at Loyola Marymount has been canceled.
Loyola officials announced that Mira Costa informed them that they will forfeit the match.
Mira Costa Athletic Director Glenn Marx said the decision was made “due to the behavior” of team members on a recent trip to Hawaii.
Apr. 10, 2018, 9:16 p.m.
- Baseball
There were more than a dozen professional scouts at Hart Park on Tuesday night to watch Orange Lutheran’s Cole Winn pitch against St. John Bosco.
He struck out nine in five innings and was in control after giving up three runs in the first inning.
But the most impressive pitcher was Isaiah Horton of St. John Bosco. The senior left-hander tossed a four-hit shutout in the Braves’ 4-0 win in their Trinity League opener.
Apr. 10, 2018, 5:58 p.m.
- Baseball
Oregon-bound Christian Ciuffetelli of Servite didn’t have his best stuff on the mound on Tuesday for his team’s Trinity League opener against JSerra, but he kept hanging tough and found a way to pitch the Friars to a 4-1 victory.
He struck out five in 6 1/3 innings while giving up six hits.
Garret Guillemette came through with a two-run double in the first inning for Servite and added another RBI hit in the sixth. Freshman pitcher Gage Jump allowed two hits in five innings for JSerra.