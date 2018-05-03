Advertisement
Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams

Baseball/softball: Wednesday scores

BASEBALL

BASELINE LEAGUE

Damien 6, Rancho Cucamonga 1

Huntington Beach hammers four home runs to wrap up Sunset League title

Huntington Beach came through with a home-run barrage in the fourth inning on Wednesday against visiting Los Alamitos, hitting four home runs during a seven-run inning that helped the Oilers come away with a 9-3 victory to clinch at least a tie for the Sunset League title.

Nick Lopez started things off with a solo home run to left field. Justin Brodt hit a home run to right field. After a single and error, Ken Takada hit a three-run home run to left field. Jag Burden later hit a two-run home run to right field. Huntington Beach is 22-4 and 10-1.

Edison pulled into a tie for third place with Fountain Valley after a 10-6 victory over Fountain Valley. Connor Aoki had two hits and three RBIs.

San Fernando takes control of Valley Mission League with sweep of Kennedy

Steven Villagran was a key figure in San Fernando sweeping Kennedy this week.
Steven Villagran was a key figure in San Fernando sweeping Kennedy this week. (Eric Sondheimer)

As Steven Villagran goes, so go the San Fernando Tigers. A four-year starter with a 4.3 grade-point average, Villagran is the player who makes things happen. San Fernando came into this week needing a sweep of Kennedy to take control of the Valley Mission League, and that’s what happened, with Villagran leading the way.

He opened the game with a single on Wednesday, stole second and soon scored. He later walked three times, twice intentionally. He made a diving catch in center field that major leaguers couldn’t have done. He helped San Fernando knock off Kennedy 5-3 to take a one-game lead with two to play.

“Everyone was counting us out,” Villagran said. “That first lost to Sylmar, everyone thought we were done. We rose up.”

Baseball/softball: Tuesday scores

BASEBALL

ACADEMY LEAGUE

Sage Hill 10, Whitney 0

Lacrosse: Tuesday's playoff results and updated pairings

BOYS' LACROSSE PLAYOFFS

GREATER LOS ANGELES CHAPTER

First round, Tuesday

Sam Hliboki strikes out 10 as Harvard-Westlake clinches Mission League title

Sam Hliboki of Harvard-Westlake struck out 10 and threw a one-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over Loyola.
Sam Hliboki of Harvard-Westlake struck out 10 and threw a one-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over Loyola. (Eric Sondheimer)

Living up to expectations, Sam Hliboki has been every bit the ace pitcher Harvard-Westlake was hoping for this season, and he appears to be headed to peak form two weeks before the start of the Division 1 playoffs.

On Tuesday, he struck out 10 and allowed one hit as the Wolverines clinched the Mission League championship with a 4-0 win over Loyola.

Hliboki, a junior committed to Vanderbilt, is 9-0 with a 1.15 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 55 innings. Michael Snyder had two hits and three RBIs. Harvard-Westlake (22-3, 14-0) is ranked No. 1 in Division 1.

  Softball
Palm Desert's sister-brother duo of Sydney and Jordan Sprinkle are hitting machines

Sydney Sprinkle (left) has 29 hits for Palm Desert's softball team. Brother Jordan has 35 hits for baseball team.
Sydney Sprinkle (left) has 29 hits for Palm Desert's softball team. Brother Jordan has 35 hits for baseball team. (Dennis Schuh)

Palm Desert is home to quite a brother-sister hitting combination in the Sprinkles.

Jordan and Sydney Sprinkle are engaged in a battle for hitting supremacy in the family.

Jordan, a junior, has 35 hits in 23 games while batting .432 for the baseball team.

Camarillo closes in on Moorpark in Coastal Canyon League after 3-1 victory

Camarillo and Moorpark are playing a three-game series this week to decide the Coastal Canyon League championship in prep baseball. In game one on Monday, it was the Scorpions coming away with a 3-1 victory.

Freshman Brian Uribe allowed one run in five innings. Devin Huffman got the save with two shutout innings of relief. Vinnie Alfino contributed two hits.

Camarillo is 20-4 and 6-2 in league. Moorpark is 18-6-1 and 7-1. The teams play again Wednesday at Camarillo and Friday at Moorpark. Then Moorpark has to face Simi Valley next week in a two-game series.

  Softball
Harvard-Westlake takes over as No. 1 team in Southern Section Division 1 baseball

With two weeks left in the regular season, Harvard-Westlake has moved into the No. 1 spot in this week’s Southern Section Division 1 baseball rankings.

Orange Lutheran is No. 2  and Huntington Beach No. 3.

Here’s the link to the rankings.

Southern Section league prelims and finals set for this week

The process for qualifying for the Southern Section track and field championships on May 19 at El Camino College begins this week.

Leagues will hold their prelims and finals. Athletes will try to advance to the Southern Section prelims next week, followed by the finals, then the Masters Meet. The state championships are June 1 and 2 in Clovis.

Next week, the City Section will hold its league finals.