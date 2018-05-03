Baseball/softball: Wednesday scores

Steven Villagran was a key figure in San Fernando sweeping Kennedy this week. (Eric Sondheimer)

As Steven Villagran goes, so go the San Fernando Tigers. A four-year starter with a 4.3 grade-point average, Villagran is the player who makes things happen. San Fernando came into this week needing a sweep of Kennedy to take control of the Valley Mission League, and that’s what happened, with Villagran leading the way.

He opened the game with a single on Wednesday, stole second and soon scored. He later walked three times, twice intentionally. He made a diving catch in center field that major leaguers couldn’t have done. He helped San Fernando knock off Kennedy 5-3 to take a one-game lead with two to play.

“Everyone was counting us out,” Villagran said. “That first lost to Sylmar, everyone thought we were done. We rose up.”