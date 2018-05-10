Baseball/softball: Wednesday scores

May. 10, 2018, 8:31 a.m.
BASEBALL
BASELINE LEAGUE
Etiwanda 10, Damien 3
May. 9, 2018, 10:08 p.m.
BOYS' LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
Greater Los Angeles championship, Wednesday
Loyola 9, Palos Verdes 5
May. 9, 2018, 9:22 p.m.
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
May. 9, 2018, 9:01 p.m.
Loyola won the Los Angeles regional championship for boys in lacrosse on Wednesday night, defeating Palos Verdes 9-5.
The Cubs were trailing 5-3 before surging to victory. It was 5-5 going into the fourth quarter. Loyola has won three straight regional titles.
Redondo defeated Agoura 16-6 for the girls’ title.
May. 9, 2018, 6:48 p.m.
El Toro is the defending Southern Section Division 1 baseball champion, and the Chargers know all about playing under pressure. They faced a must-win situation on Wednesday if they wanted to stay in the South Coast League title hunt and came away with an 8-4 victory over Capistrano Valley.
That means the two schools will play again on Thursday at Capistrano Valley to decide the league title. They are both 8-3.
Nathan Church was three for three with four RBIs and Erik Tolman hit a two-run home run. Aliso Niguel defeated Mission Viejo 4-3 in eight innings to set up a final game to decide third place. Evan Fitterer had a home run.
May. 9, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY
DIVISION I
May. 9, 2018, 8:48 a.m.
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 3
May. 9, 2018, 8:45 a.m.
SOFTBALL
CITY
DIVISION II
May. 9, 2018, 12:10 a.m.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
May. 8, 2018, 6:28 p.m.
- Baseball
Mira Costa has been largely forgotten in the discussion of teams to watch in Southern Section Division 1, but the Mustangs are 27-2 and wrapped up the Bay League championship on Tuesday with an 8-2 win over rival Redondo.
Joey Acosta provided the excitement with a grand slam. He finished with five RBIs. Dylan Dennis had three hits. Christian Bodlovich allowed five hits in six innings.
In the Foothill League, Valencia knocked off Hart 2-1 to clinch a playoff spot. Lukas White threw a complete game and allowed two hits.