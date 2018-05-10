Advertisement
Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
1628 posts

Baseball/softball: Wednesday scores

BASEBALL

BASELINE LEAGUE

Etiwanda 10, Damien 3

Lacrosse: Wednesday's playoff scores and updated pairings

BOYS' LACROSSE PLAYOFFS

Greater Los Angeles championship, Wednesday

Loyola 9, Palos Verdes 5

Boys' tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

BOYS' TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

By

Loyola wins Los Angeles regional championship in lacrosse

Loyola won the Los Angeles regional championship for boys in lacrosse on Wednesday night, defeating Palos Verdes 9-5.

The Cubs were trailing 5-3 before surging to victory. It was 5-5 going into the fourth quarter. Loyola has won three straight regional titles.

Redondo defeated Agoura 16-6 for the girls’ title.

By

El Toro victory sets up South Coast League title decider against Capistrano Valley

El Toro is the defending Southern Section Division 1 baseball champion, and the Chargers know all about playing under pressure. They faced a must-win situation on Wednesday if they wanted to stay in the South Coast League title hunt and came away with an 8-4 victory over Capistrano Valley.

That means the two schools will play again on Thursday at Capistrano Valley to decide the league title. They are both 8-3.

Nathan Church was three for three with four RBIs and Erik Tolman hit a two-run home run. Aliso Niguel defeated Mission Viejo 4-3 in eight innings to set up a final game to decide third place. Evan Fitterer had a home run.

Boys' volleyball: Tuesday's City playoff results and updated pairings

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

CITY

DIVISION I

Boys' tennis: Southern Section wild-card results and updated pairings

BOYS' TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 3

Softball: City playoff results and updated pairings

SOFTBALL

CITY

DIVISION II

Boys' volleyball: Tuesday's Southern Section playoff scores and updated pairings

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

  • Baseball
By

Mira Costa clinches Bay League championship

Mira Costa has been largely forgotten in the discussion of teams to watch in Southern Section Division 1, but the Mustangs are 27-2 and wrapped up the Bay League championship on Tuesday with an 8-2 win over rival Redondo.

Joey Acosta provided the excitement with a grand slam.  He finished with five RBIs. Dylan Dennis had three hits. Christian Bodlovich allowed five hits in six innings.

In the Foothill League, Valencia knocked off Hart 2-1 to clinch a playoff spot. Lukas White threw a complete game and allowed two hits.