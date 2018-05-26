Baseball: Southern Section quarterfinal results and semifinal pairings

Final. Birmingham 5, Kennedy 3. Will play Chatsworth in semifinals. pic.twitter.com/ITUjJZ6hXY — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 25, 2018

It was a sweep by four West Valley League teams on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the City Section Open Division baseball playoffs.

Four unearned runs in the fourth inning broke a 1-1 tie and lifted Birmingham to a 5-3 win over Kennedy. Johnny Tincher had a two-run double after two runs scored when a Kennedy throwing error with two outs led to the big inning. Erik Rivas went three for three with two doubles for Birmingham.

Birmingham will face Chatsworth in the semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at USC. Cleveland will face El Camino Real at 3 p.m. Chatsworth got a shutout from sidearmer Gabe Achucarro in a 6-0 win over San Fernando.