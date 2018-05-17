Baseball: Southern Section wild-card results

May. 16, 2018, 7:28 p.m.
BASEBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
May. 16, 2018, 7:27 p.m.
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
May. 16, 2018, 7:03 p.m.
- Baseball
There could be another forfeit coming because of an illegal batting practice in the high school baseball playoffs.
Oaks Christian informed Valencia coach Mike Killinger before Wednesday’s Division 1 wild-card game that his team had violated the rule and there was video evidence. Valencia went on to win the game 4-3.
Killinger said he had told his players numerous times about the rules regarding soft toss. He went inside to change in the dressing room and when he came out, his players were done warming up and that’s when Oaks Christian informed him.
May. 16, 2018, 6:02 p.m.
Trailing 1-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, Moorpark scored three runs and came away with a 3-1 win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Wednesday in a Southern Section Division 1 wild-card game.
Moorpark advances to play No. 3-seeded Orange Lutheran and standout pitcher Cole Winn on Friday at Hart Park in Orange.
Two Notre Dame errors helped Moorpark in the inning. Zack Tipton threw a two-hitter for Moorpark, striking out four. Carter Kessinger gave up four hits, two by Billy Freeman.
May. 16, 2018, 3:41 p.m.
The City Section will hold its track and field prelims on Thursday at Birmingham High. Field events begin at 1 p.m. and running events at 2 p.m.
Qualifiers advance to the championships on May 24 at El Camino College in Torrance.
Carson is one of the favorites in girls. The boys’ competition is wide open with Dorsey, El Camino Real and Palisades in the running.
May. 16, 2018, 3:29 p.m.
Down by two strokes with two holes to play in Tuesday’s City Section golf championship, Diamond Lew of North Hollywood confidently told his coach, Steve Miller, walking to the 17th tee: “Birdie, birdie.”
Sure enough, Lew delivered a birdie on No. 17 to close within one stroke of leader Haram Shin of Marshall.
Then came the par-4 No. 18 at Wilson Golf Course in Griffith Park. Shin left his second shot about 50 feet from the flag but on the green. Lew drove his second shot into the sand trap after hooking his tee shot to the left.
May. 16, 2018, 8:05 a.m.
- Football
During his days at Birmingham, Ed Croson used to put his team through tough schedules and not worry about how many losses they had.
“One year, we were 1-4 and won the City title,” he said.
Now the football coach at Chaminade, Croson has put together a schedule that the Eagles are calling the “toughest in Los Angeles.”
May. 15, 2018, 10:05 p.m.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
May. 15, 2018, 8:49 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Wild-card games, Tuesday
Redondo 4, Long Beach Poly 3
Chaffey 10, Apple Valley 0
Arcadia 4, Northwood 1
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 10, Oxnard Pacifica 5
Norwalk 4, Burbank 2
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
Redondo at #1 Downey
Paloma Valley at San Dimas
Chaffey at Paraclete
San Marcos at Savanna
Sultana at San Juan Hills
Schurr at Mira Costa
Arcadia at Segerstrom
#4 Royal at Village Christian
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at #3 Godinez
Kaiser at Oak Hills
Sierra Canyon at Ramona
Santa Fe at Montebello
Alta Loma at Barstow
Norwalk at Temescal Canyon
Paso Robles at South El Monte
#2 Sonora at Garden Grove
May. 15, 2018, 7:25 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 2
Wild-card games, Tuesday