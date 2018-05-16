Baseball: Tuesday's Southern Section wild-card results and updated pairings

May. 15, 2018, 7:25 p.m.
- Baseball
Cade Marshman went four for four and sophomore Jacob Gonzalez went three for three with two RBIs to help Glendora defeat Paloma Valley 7-3 on Tuesday in a Southern Section Division 2 wild-card playoff opener.
Glendora advances to play Yucaipa on the road in a first-round game on Thursday. Christian Heflin also had three hits.
Village Christian defeated Paraclete 2-1 in nine innings and will play No. 1-seeded Beckman in its Division 2 opener on Thursday.
- Softball
Down by two runs early on, Chatsworth rallied to knock off West Valley League rival El Camino Real 4-2 on Tuesday in the City Section Open Division softball semifinals.
The No. 2-seeded Chancellors advance to Saturday’s 4:15 p.m. final at Cal State Dominguez Hills against No. 8-seeded San Pedro, which defeated Sun Valley Poly 8-4.
Ruby Salzman got the Chancellors’ offense going with a home run. Emily Justman gave Chatsworth a 3-2 lead with an RBI single and Ava Justman followed with an RBI double in the fifth inning.
The City Section will hold its championship golf tournament on Wednesday at Wilson Golf Course.
Granada Hills and Palisades are among the favorites for the team title.
The individual competition is wide open.
- Baseball
It has been eight years since Kyle Garlick batted .383 in 2010 during his senior season at Chino Hills High.
He went on to Oregon, then Cal Poly Pomona. He was a 28th-round draft pick of the Dodgers in 2015. How many 28th-round picks keep playing this long?
Garlick, 26, keeps making an impression. He’s playing Triple A ball for the Dodgers in Oklahoma City, where he has hit six home runs as an outfielder in 46 at-bats.
