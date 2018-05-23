Baseball: Tuesday's Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

If you haven’t been paying much attention to Dos Pueblos, a 25-3 baseball team, you might start now after the Chargers came back from a five-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh to defeat No. 2-seeded Huntington Beach 6-5 in eight innings on Tuesday in a second-round Southern Section Division 1 playoff game.

Charlie Cuykendall had the walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth with one out. But it was the bottom of the seventh that resulted in an improbable rally.

Down 5-0, Dos Pueblos ended up tying the game in the seventh on a grand slam by Evan Kling.