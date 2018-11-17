Basketball roundup: Fairfax, Bishop Montgomery advance to Ryse Williams tourney final

Nov. 16, 2018, 10:21 p.m.
Fairfax will play Bishop Montgomery in the championship game of the Ryse Williams tournament on Saturday night at Redondo High.
Ethan Anderson scored 32 points as Fairfax defeated Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 79-63. Julian Rishwain scored 34 points for Notre Dame and made eight threes.
Bishop Montgomery 72, Washington Prep 64: The Knights rallied for the semifinal win in the Ryse Williams tournament.
Sierra Canyon 97, Santa Fe Christian 58: Scotty Pippen scored 24 points, Terren Frank 16 and Cassius Stanley 15.
Santa Clarita Christian 58, Alemany 48: Kevin Stone scored 21 points for Santa Clarita Christian.
Chatsworth 52, SOCES 50: Noah McKenzie had 12 points in the overtime win over the Chancellors (2-0).
Brentwood 58, Knight 55: Sam Clareman scored 13 points and Braelee Albert 11.
Damien 85, Valencia 63: Malik Thomas had 24 points, Austin Cook 23 and Jarred Hyder 20 to lead the Spartans in the semifinals of the Alemany tournament. Richard Kawakami led Valencia with 18 points.
Camarillo 80, Saugus 62: Jaime Jaquez finished with 36 points in the semifinals of the Alemany tournament.
Etiwanda 68, Colony 62: Tyree Campbell scored 15 points and Camren Pierce 14 for Etiwanda.
Orange Lutheran 73, Sunny Hills 41: Makur Maker made his season debut, scoring 29 points while making five threes. Josh Griffin added 15 points.
Dominguez 66, Ocean View 58: Sean Harlston had 17 points and 15 rebounds and Elijah Evans added 17 points.
Windward 77, Inglewood 66: Freshmen Kijani Wright and Dylan Andrews each scored 21 points for Windward.
Nov. 16, 2018, 10:16 p.m.
CIF STATE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Division I: Temecula Valley d. Oakland Bishop O'Dowd, 23-25, 25-23, 28-26, 25-22
Nov. 16, 2018, 6:17 p.m.
GIRLS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
Quarterfinals, Friday
Nov. 15, 2018, 9:10 p.m.
It was an opening basketball game between top-25 teams. In the end, No. 8 Corona Centennial knocked off No. 11 Riverside Notre Dame 74-68 on Thursday night.
DJ Davis finished with 34 points for Centennial, which played without injured guard Jaylen Clark. Anthony Holland led Notre Dame with 23 points.
Other games:
Nov. 15, 2018, 6:36 p.m.
The football rosters of USC and UCLA are filled with locally produced players, so in recent years The Times has asked a cross-section of area high school coaches to predict the outcome of the annual rivalry game.
In many cases, the coach's loyalty is being tested by the question, whether because he has a player participating in the game or is a fan or graduate of one of the schools.
Considering both teams have been struggling at times, several coaches decided to be a little sarcastic in their comments.
Nov. 15, 2018, 5:44 p.m.
- Basketball
Camarillo is what you can call a neighborhood basketball team. The players grew up knowing each other. The big man is UCLA-bound Jaime Jaquez, who has stayed for four years to enjoy his senior season with his best friends.
The Scorpions didn’t exactly draw an easy opponent in their opening game on Thursday in the Alemany tournament. Santa Clarita Christian is the defending state Division V champion, and the Cardinals made nine three-pointers.
But Jaquez finished with 36 points to help Camarillo grind out an 82-75 victory. Guard Landreau Tate contributed 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Nov. 15, 2018, 7:21 a.m.
- Football
Oaks Christian and St. John Bosco, set to play in a Division 1 football semifinal playoff game on Friday at Royal High, have announced that the schools will donate 100% of their portion of ticket sales to the family of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed trying to protect others at the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks.
The community also has been dealing with wildfires that have destroyed homes.
In a statement Wednesday from Oaks Christian’s head of school, Rob Black, “We are honored to be able to use this upcoming game to help our community come together in support of those who have lost so much during this last week. By attending the game and purchasing a ticket (or through going to OCS’s website), you can show your support for Sgt. Helus’ family and those in our community who have lost their homes.
Nov. 14, 2018, 8:40 p.m.
The best girls’ golf team in California comes from Troy High School in Fullerton.
The Warriors won the CIF team title on Wednesday at Victoria Club by two strokes over Daughtery Valley. Diamond Bar finished third.
Brianna Navarrosa of Chula Vista Mater Dei won the individual competition with A four-under 68.
Nov. 14, 2018, 8:28 p.m.
- Basketball
It was already a memorable Wednesday for senior guard Jarod Lucas of Los Altos. He signed his letter of intent with Oregon State.
Then Lucas turned in a school-record-breaking performance in his season basketball debut, scoring 52 points in Los Altos’ 96-40 win over La Puente.
Lucas made seven three-pointers while facing a box-and-one for much of the game. He broke the school record of 51 points set by Cha’pelle Brown.
Nov. 14, 2018, 7:53 p.m.
WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION I