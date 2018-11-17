Basketball roundup: Fairfax, Bishop Montgomery advance to Ryse Williams tourney final

Fairfax will play Bishop Montgomery in the championship game of the Ryse Williams tournament on Saturday night at Redondo High.



Ethan Anderson scored 32 points as Fairfax defeated Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 79-63. Julian Rishwain scored 34 points for Notre Dame and made eight threes.



Bishop Montgomery 72, Washington Prep 64: The Knights rallied for the semifinal win in the Ryse Williams tournament.



Sierra Canyon 97, Santa Fe Christian 58: Scotty Pippen scored 24 points, Terren Frank 16 and Cassius Stanley 15.



Santa Clarita Christian 58, Alemany 48: Kevin Stone scored 21 points for Santa Clarita Christian.



Chatsworth 52, SOCES 50: Noah McKenzie had 12 points in the overtime win over the Chancellors (2-0).



Brentwood 58, Knight 55: Sam Clareman scored 13 points and Braelee Albert 11.



Damien 85, Valencia 63: Malik Thomas had 24 points, Austin Cook 23 and Jarred Hyder 20 to lead the Spartans in the semifinals of the Alemany tournament. Richard Kawakami led Valencia with 18 points.



Camarillo 80, Saugus 62: Jaime Jaquez finished with 36 points in the semifinals of the Alemany tournament.



Etiwanda 68, Colony 62: Tyree Campbell scored 15 points and Camren Pierce 14 for Etiwanda.



Orange Lutheran 73, Sunny Hills 41: Makur Maker made his season debut, scoring 29 points while making five threes. Josh Griffin added 15 points.



Dominguez 66, Ocean View 58: Sean Harlston had 17 points and 15 rebounds and Elijah Evans added 17 points.



Windward 77, Inglewood 66: Freshmen Kijani Wright and Dylan Andrews each scored 21 points for Windward.