Basketball: State Championship results

Mar. 24, 2018, 10:09 p.m.
BASKETBALL
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Boys' Open Division: Sierra Canyon 75, Sacramento Sheldon 62
Mar. 24, 2018, 6:26 p.m.
Unable to come up with an answer for guard Kevin Kremer, Riverside Notre Dame was beaten by Chico Pleasant Valley 70-65 in the CIF state Division III championship game at Golden 1 Center.
It was only the second time in two days that a Northern California team had won a game.
Kremer made six consecutive free throws in the final 30 seconds and finished 13 of 14 from the line while scoring 28 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.
Asked if he was comfortable in an NBA arena, Kremer said, “It’s just another gym.”
Junior Anthony Holland had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (33-4), which tied the game several times but could never get past Pleasant Valley (32-2).
Notre Dame made just 25 of 70 shots. Dondre Bausley had 16 points before fouling out. Pierce Sterling added 12 points and Anton Mozga 10.
Mar. 24, 2018, 5:14 p.m.
- Baseball
Mira Costa is off to a 10-0 start in prep baseball.
The latest victory was a 5-4 triumph over Hart in which Dajon Liava’a and Chris Penna each hit two-run home runs. Jared Karros picked up the win and Merrick Baldo got the save. Cole Roederer hit a two-run home run for Hart.
Simi Valley defeated Agoura 5-2. Owen Sharts had two RBIs.
Mar. 24, 2018, 4:37 p.m.
- Basketball
With tape attached to both thumbs, 5-foot-4 sophomore Alyssa Munn of Redondo looked ready to participate in a boxing match. But she should have been holding a baton instead of dribbling a basketball the way she was conducting and directing her teammates to their first girls’ state title in school history Saturday.
“She’s phenomenal, absolutely phenomenal,” coach Marcelo Enriquez said. “The best thing about her is she keeps her composure.”
Munn scored 17 points and made seven of eight free throws to lead Redondo past Chico Pleasant Valley 57-42 in the Division II final at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Mar. 24, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
- Basketball
With constantly changing facial expressions and a willingness to be provocative, Jordan Starr of Santa Clarita Christian can get on the nerves of players and fans. The 6-foot-7 senior is also a pretty good basketball player.
His playmaking skills at Golden 1 Center helped Santa Clarita Christian (26-9) win the state Division V championship with a 78-66 win over Jackson Argonaut on Saturday. Starr finished with 21 points and 10 assists. The assist total tied the Division V record. Teammate Justin Collins was the recipient of many of his passes, finishing with 21 points while making four of eight from three-point range.
Starr is the son of The Master’s University coach Kelvin Starr and plans to play for his father next season. He was a starter at El Cajon Foothills Christian as a sophomore when the team played in the Open Division and its star player was TJ Leaf.
Mar. 23, 2018, 11:31 p.m.
- Baseball
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame Coach Tom Dill couldn’t be more pleased with his team’s 11-0 start, including a 6-0 mark in the Mission League.
The Knights still haven’t used ace pitcher Lucas Gordon, who just now is beginning to get into pitching shape. And yet, they knocked off Loyola 10-1 on Friday and don’t play again until facing Etiwanda in the Boras Classic on April 3.
There’s still lots to learn about Notre Dame, which hasn’t really played top teams yet. That will soon change. For now, the Knights have shown they are No. 1. Noah Taylor had three hits and three RBIs. Connor Skertich struck out seven in six innings.
Mar. 23, 2018, 10:43 p.m.
- Basketball
No team in Southern California or Northern California was able to defeat Chino Hills in the post season. The Huskies completed a 10-0 run with a state Division I championship on Friday night at the Golden 1 Center.
Even though Onyeka Okongwu fouled out with 3:50 left, the Huskies hung on for a 73-68 win over Las Lomas.
Okongwu finished his junior season with 27 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and five blocks.
Mar. 23, 2018, 7:05 p.m.
- Basketball
Alameda fans were fired up after waving their three yellow signs directed at Shareef O’Neal early in Friday’s CIF state Division II championship game against Crossroads. O’Neal missed consecutive free throws, as if he were just like father Shaquille at the line.
“Shoot like Shaq” was the jeer later in the game.
But O’Neal thrives on crowds trying to distract him. He proceeded to pour it on, as in 29 points, 17 rebounds, five blocks and eight of eight free throws in the fourth quarter to help Crossroads win its first state title since 1997 with a 59-53 victory over Alameda at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Mar. 23, 2018, 2:53 p.m.
- Basketball
There’s no way to explain the extraordinary sight of a high school freshman shooting the ball so well at an NBA arena other than practice makes perfect. That’s the explanation by Christian Johnson of View Park Prep after what he accomplished Friday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
“When you play as much as I do, it gets easier,” he said.
Johnson, a 16-year-old point guard, scored 18 of his game-high 22 points in the first half to lead View Park Prep to its first state championship since the school opened in 2004 with a 74-62 win over San Francisco Stuart Hall in the Division IV final.
Mar. 23, 2018, 12:58 p.m.
- Basketball
According to the box score of the CIF state Division IV championship girls’ basketball game on Friday, Natalie Valvo of Rolling Hills Prep played two minutes, missed her only shot and had one rebound.
Except she contributed perhaps the biggest play of the game, taking a charging foul against the No. 1 player for Priory, point guard Tatiana Reese, with 7:42 left. Reese fouled out on the play.
“It was huge,” Coach Richard Masson said.