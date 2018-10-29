Beware of Ed Croson-coached teams in rematches

Mendez High in Boyle Heights was left out of the City Section Division III football playoffs because of an error on Saturday during the seeding meeting, when it should have been seeded No. 16, City Section Commissioner John Aguirre confirmed on Monday. Jordan High in South L.A. received the No. 16 seed when it should have been No. 17.

In an email sent on Monday to Mendez coach Carlos Fernandez, Aguirre wrote: “After speaking with Max Preps representatives, they have confirmed that there were a couple of late entries of scores by Southern Section schools that both Jordan and Mendez played during the season. The changes dropped Mendez’s rating from a -43.8 to a -43.1, while Jordan remained at a rating of -43.3.

“This caused Mendez to move to number 16 ranked, and Jordan to drop to number 17 ranked. The seeding committee ran the rankings Saturday morning at 8:00 AM to prepare for the 9:00 AM seeding meeting. As stated at the coaches meeting, the rankings are only as good as the information provided by the coaches.