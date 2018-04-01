Boras Classic and National Classic tournaments begin this week

Apr. 1, 2018, 1:32 p.m.
- Baseball
Orange County is the place to be this coming week with the Boras Classic and National Classic bringing together top teams. The Boras Classic South Division final is 6 p.m. Friday at Mater Dei. The National Classic final is 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Cal State Fullerton.
The top six teams in The Times’ top 25 rankings are in the Boras Classic — Huntington Beach, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Harvard-Westlake, Orange Lutheran, Etiwanda and El Toro. The tournament starts on Tuesday.
Here’s the link to the complete schedule. The winner will advance to play the Boras Classic North Division winner on May 5 at Santa Clara.
Apr. 1, 2018, 12:03 a.m.
- Baseball
After winning its first 11 games, Mira Costa suffered its first baseball defeat Saturday, falling to Gahr 4-3.
Matthew Polk had a double and RBI for Gahr, which has played a very difficult schedule and hung tough. Dylan Dennis and Kyle Karros each had two hits for Mira Costa.
In the St. Paul tournament, St. Francis defeated Paramount 6-3. Christian Muro, Will Schmidt and Mikey Kane each had two hits.
Mar. 31, 2018, 1:25 p.m.
- Baseball
Orange Lutheran is unbeatable in Cary, N.C.
For the second consecutive season, the Lancers have won the National High School Invitational at their favorite home away from home.
The Lancers defeated North Carolina Green Hope 9-3 on Saturday in the championship game. That means Orange Lutheran is 8-0 in games in Cary the last two seasons.
Mar. 30, 2018, 3:26 p.m.
- Baseball
Zach Lew’s RBI single in the top of the seventh inning broke a 2-2 tie and lifted Orange Lutheran past Florida Calvary Christian 3-2 on Friday to send the Lancers into the championship game of the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C.
Christian Rodriguez allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings and Evan Adolphus pitched the final 1 1/3 innings.
Orange Lutheran has won three consecutive games in the tournament. Chad Born and Cole Winn each had two hits.
Mar. 30, 2018, 8:01 a.m.
BASEBALL
ACADEMY LEAGUE
Crean Lutheran 16, St. Margaret's 1
Mar. 30, 2018, 1:32 a.m.
- Football
New Servite football coach Troy Thomas got a big name to be his offensive coordinator.
Darnell Arceneaux, who had success as head coach at Saint Louis in Honolulu, has been hired for the position.
Arceneaux coached quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Tua Tagovailoa in Hawaii.
Mar. 30, 2018, 1:27 a.m.
- Baseball
Sierra Canyon is more than just a basketball school. The Trailblazers won the San Diego Lions baseball tournament championship on Thursday with a 9-2 victory over Chula Vista Mater Dei.
Noah Levin was named tournament MVP. Billy Edwards went three for three.
Huntington Beach stayed unbeaten in the Sunset League with a 6-0 victory over Edison at Angel Stadium. Nate Madole and Zeke Ziegler combined on the shutout. Dylan Ramirez had two hits and three RBIs.
Mar. 29, 2018, 7:41 a.m.
BASEBALL
ARROWHEAD LEAGUE
Carnegie 12, Upland Christian 1
Mar. 28, 2018, 6:20 p.m.
- Baseball
There was no fooling around for Orange Lutheran on Wednesday in its tournament opener in the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C.
The Lancers went with their ace, Cole Winn, and he delivered. striking out nine and allowing one hit in six innings in a 9-0 victory over Florence.
Corona Santiago was beaten by American Heritage 1-0. Cruz Barrios gave up only two hits for the Sharks, who got only one hit in the game. Santa Ana Mater Dei was beaten by Sandra Day O’Connor 4-0. Emilio Rosas had three hits for Mater Dei.
Mar. 28, 2018, 4:14 p.m.
A donation from the Annenberg Foundation will help restore gymnasium floors at three Los Angeles city parks — Jackie Tatum Park and South Park, both in South L.A., and Rosecrans Park in Gardena.
Wallis Annenberg, chairman of the foundation’s board, made the donation after a conversation with Amy Wakeland, the wife of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti. Wakeland supports Girls Play Los Angeles, a program designed to increase girls’ participation in sports.
The new courts will help encourage more participants in the Girls Play Los Angeles program.