It was an extraordinary season for individual basketball talent in Southern California.

2017-18 should be equally good.

Just look who is scheduled to return. Start out with 6-foot-11 Marvin Bagley III of Sierra Canyon. He's the No. 1 player for his class in America.

There's LaMelo Ball of Chino Hills, who will be a junior. His 92-point game this past season is now legendary. He might need bodyguards to help him make it through autograph seekers. And 6-9 Onyeka Okongwu will be only a junior.

Mater Dei returns 7-2 Bol Bol and point guard Spencer Freedman, the Trinity League player of the year. Add Michael Wang, and the Monarchs could be preseason No. 1.

Oak Park has Riley Battin and rising sophomore Clark Slajchert, not to mention improving 6-11 Ezekiel Richards.

Bishop Montgomery will have a guard combo second to none in David Singleton and Gianni Hunt.

Fairfax has its own great trio of guards in Jamal Hartwell, Ethan Anderson and Robert McRae.

Santa Margarita returns Jake Kyman and Jordan Guest.

St. John Bosco has Makani Whiteside, coming off a terrific sophomore season.

Harvard-Westlake's Cassius Stanley will be entering his junior season with great room to develop. The Wolverines were loaded with quality freshmen, led by Johnny Juzang.

Pasadena has Bryce Hamilton, one of the top scorers around.

Windward has Jules Bernard, coming off an outstanding junior season.

Fairfax is hosting its annual summer tournament at the end of June. That's the place to start seeing who's developing.