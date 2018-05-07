Boys' tennis: Southern Section playoff pairings

The top two football teams in Southern California for this fall, Santa Ana Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, are among the schools sending teams to participate in the Orlando Scandrick seven-on-seven tournament set for Saturday at Los Alamitos High. Action begins at 9 a.m.

Gardena Serra, Narbonne, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Alemany, La Habra and Westlake are also among the teams entered.

Scandrick, a cornerback with the Washington Redskins who graduated from Los Alamitos, has been sponsoring the event and providing funds to the team that wins the event to help their football program.