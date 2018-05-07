Boys' tennis: Southern Section playoff pairings

May. 7, 2018, 1:32 p.m.
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
- Track
The Ford Southern Section track and field prelims will take place Saturday at four sites around Southern California.
Division 1 is at Trabuco Hills. Division 2 is at Moorpark. Division 3 is at Estancia. Division 4 is at Carpinteria.
Field events begin at 11 a.m. and running events at noon. General admission is $8 and $5 for students.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 2
- Football
The top two football teams in Southern California for this fall, Santa Ana Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, are among the schools sending teams to participate in the Orlando Scandrick seven-on-seven tournament set for Saturday at Los Alamitos High. Action begins at 9 a.m.
Gardena Serra, Narbonne, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Alemany, La Habra and Westlake are also among the teams entered.
Scandrick, a cornerback with the Washington Redskins who graduated from Los Alamitos, has been sponsoring the event and providing funds to the team that wins the event to help their football program.
BOYS' LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
GREATER LOS ANGELES CHAPTER
Semifinals, Saturday
- Baseball
Mira Costa (26-2) had its final tuneup on Saturday before a season-ending series with Redondo to decide the Bay League title. Three pitchers combined on a no-hitter (watch out Dodgers) in the team’s 2-0 win over Long Beach Wilson.
Jared Karros threw five hitless innings, followed by Alfonso Cano and Joey Acosta at one apiece. Dylan Dennis and Bash Alexiades had RBIs.
Mira Costa faces Redondo at home on Tuesday and on the road on Thursday with a one-game lead.
SOFTBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#8 San Pedro at #1 Carson
#5 Granada Hills Kennedy at #4 Sun Valley Poly
#6 El Camino Real at #3 Wilmington Banning
#7 San Fernando at #2 Chatsworth
DIVISION I
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#16 Harbor Teacher at #1 Granada Hills
#9 Los Angeles Marshall at #8 Sylmar
#12 Port of Los Angeles at #5 Venice
#13 Los Angeles Hamilton at #4 Birmingham
#14 King/Drew at #3 Chavez
#11 Palisades at #6 Eagle Rock
#10 Lincoln at #7 Bell
#15 Verdugo Hills at #2 Cleveland
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#17 Narbonne at #16 Bravo
#20 Los Angeles CES at #13 Reseda
#19 North Hollywood at #14 Van Nuys
#18 Taft at #15 Northridge
- Basketball
The comeback of the year award goes to Sean Miller and Arizona.
Encino Crespi guard Brandon Williams announced on Saturday that he will attend Arizona.
Williams was a former Arizona commit who signed a non-binding scholarship agreement last November with the Wildcats, only to open up his recruitment following continuing issues with the FBI’s ongoing probe involving alleged corruption, fraud and bribery in college basketball.
- Baseball
Damien is on a roll in high school baseball. The Spartans won their ninth consecutive game Friday and hold a one-game lead in the Baseline League after a 6-3 win over Rancho Cucamonga.
The league title should be decided next week after Damien plays second-place Etiwanda in a three-game series.
Connor Bartholomew had two hits and three RBIs.
- Baseball
The West Valley League baseball race remains undecided with one week to go in the regular season. There’s a three-way tie for first place among Chatsworth, El Camino Real and Cleveland.
On Friday, Birmingham scored three runs in the seventh to defeat Chatsworth 7-5. Albert Garcia threw a complete game. Alex Milone hit a grand slam for Chatsworth to tie the game at 4-4. In the seventh, Victor Villa delivered an RBI double and Mark Gallardo had a two-run single to break the tie.
Cleveland defeated Granada Hills 8-3. Devin Marton threw struck out four in four innings of relief. Ben Chasek had two RBIs.