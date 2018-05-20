Boys' volleyball: Southern California Regional pairings

May. 20, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
DIVISION I
May. 19, 2018, 10:54 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
Div. 1: Corona del Mar d. Newport Harbor 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 15-13
Div. 2: Orange Lutheran d. Saddleback Valley Christian 25-20, 25-14, 27-25
Div. 3: Downey d. Tustin 25-23, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23
Div. 4: San Gabriel Academy d. Murrieta Valley 25-23, 25-22, 25-18
Div. 5: Diamond Ranch d. Garden Grove 27-25, 27-25, 25-20
May. 19, 2018, 8:46 p.m.
- Softball
There was no stopping Chatsworth and standout pitcher Ava Justman on Saturday at the City Section Open Division championship.
Justman struck out 10 and Ruby Salzman hit a home run as the Chancellors defeated San Pedro 4-1 to claim the first Open Division title at Cal State Dominguez Hills.
It was Chatsworth’s 18th consecutive victory.
May. 19, 2018, 7:16 p.m.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY
CHAMPIONSHIPS
May. 19, 2018, 6:42 p.m.
SOFTBALL
CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
May. 18, 2018, 9:29 p.m.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY
CHAMPIONSHIPS
May. 18, 2018, 8:04 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
First round, Friday
May. 18, 2018, 7:26 p.m.
- Baseball
Three games ended by walk-off home runs, including two grand slams. And the No. 1 seed goes down. Yes, it was quite an opening day in the Southern Section Division 1 baseball playoffs on Friday.
The shocker was No. 1-seeded Harvard-Westlake losing to Valencia 8-4. Valencia came in with a 15-16 record. Harvard-Westlake had a 16-game win streak and unbeaten right-hander Sam Hliboki (9-0) on the mound.
The Vikings went to bed on Wednesday night not even knowing they’d still be in the playoffs after a 4-3 wild-card victory because Oaks Christian filed a protest Thursday morning alleging an illegal practice. But the Southern Section ruled Oaks Christian had failed to make an official protest to the umpire before the game, keeping the Vikings alive.
May. 18, 2018, 7:06 p.m.
SOFTBALL CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Div. IV: Bright Star 6, Rivera 2
May. 18, 2018, 7:04 p.m.
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday