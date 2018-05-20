Advertisement
Boys' volleyball: Southern California Regional pairings

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION I

Boys' volleyball: Southern Section championship results

SOUTHERN SECTION
CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
Div. 1: Corona del Mar d. Newport Harbor 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 15-13
Div. 2: Orange Lutheran d. Saddleback Valley Christian 25-20, 25-14, 27-25
Div. 3: Downey d. Tustin 25-23, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23
Div. 4: San Gabriel Academy d. Murrieta Valley 25-23, 25-22, 25-18
Div. 5: Diamond Ranch d. Garden Grove 27-25, 27-25, 25-20

Chatsworth wins first City Section Open Division softball championship

There was no stopping Chatsworth and standout pitcher Ava Justman on Saturday at the City Section Open Division championship.

Justman struck out 10 and Ruby Salzman hit a home run as the Chancellors defeated San Pedro 4-1 to claim the first Open Division title at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

It was Chatsworth’s 18th consecutive victory.

Boys' volleyball: Saturday's City championship results

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

CITY

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Softball: Saturday's City championship results

SOFTBALL

CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday

Boys' volleyball: Friday's City championship results and Saturday's schedule

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

CITY

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Baseball: Friday's Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

First round, Friday

Wild day in Southern Section Division 1 playoffs: No. 1 Harvard-Westlake loses

Three games ended by walk-off home runs, including two grand slams. And the No. 1 seed goes down. Yes, it was quite an opening day in the Southern Section Division 1 baseball playoffs on Friday.

The shocker was No. 1-seeded Harvard-Westlake losing to Valencia 8-4. Valencia came in with a 15-16 record. Harvard-Westlake had a 16-game win streak and unbeaten right-hander Sam Hliboki (9-0) on the mound.

The Vikings went to bed on Wednesday night not even knowing they’d still be in the playoffs after a 4-3 wild-card victory because Oaks Christian filed a protest Thursday morning alleging an illegal practice. But the Southern Section ruled Oaks Christian had failed to make an official protest to the umpire before the game, keeping the Vikings alive.

Softball: Friday's City championship result and Saturday's schedule

SOFTBALL CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday

Div. IV: Bright Star 6, Rivera 2

Boys' tennis: Southern Section championship results

BOYS' TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday