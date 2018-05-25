Boys' volleyball: Southern California Regional semifinal results and championship schedule

Dalton Ponce of Etiwanda performed quite a tight-rope act on Wednesday, pitching out of jams again and again to enable the Eagles to advance to Friday’s Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals after a 3-1 victory over La Mirada.

La Mirada (26-4-1) had more hits and more scoring opportunities than Etiwanda, but Ponce came through with big pitches when it counted. He got out of a bases-loaded situation in the fifth inning and escaped the sixth inning with runners on first and third.

In the seventh, La Mirada finally scored on Brandon Rho’s RBI single, his third hit of the game. With runners on first and third and two outs, Ponce struck out Emilio Morales to end the game. He gave up seven hits, struck out four and walked five. La Mirada had nine runners stranded.