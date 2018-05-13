Boys' volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Depth proved to be the deciding factor as Palisades High swept the boys and girls City Section swim titles Friday afternoon at the John C. Argue Swim Stadium next to the LA Coliseum.



Palisades' girls racked up 579 points to lap second-place Granada Hills (266 points) for their ninth straight City title and 12th in 13 years. The Dolphins won the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays and took third in the 200 freestyle relay.



Quincy Timmerman won the 100 breaststroke, Nathalia Wyss was second in the 500 freestyle, Amanda Kim was second in the 100 backstroke, and Dora Seggelke was the runner-up in the 200 individual medley.



San Pedro senior Audrey Steen won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. Ella Fletcher of Venice won the 100 backstroke.



Palisades' boys totaled 561 points to claim their sixth straight City crown led by Roy Yoo, who won the 50 and 100 freestyle events and anchored the Dolphins' first-place 200 and 400 freestyle relays.



William Cho won the 100 breaststroke, and the Dolphins won the 200 individual medley.



Granada Hills was second with 323 points, and San Pedro was third with 251.