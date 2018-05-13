Boys' volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

May. 12, 2018, 8:58 p.m.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
May. 12, 2018, 7:12 p.m.
BOYS' LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
Los Angeles vs. Orange County championship
Loyola 10, St. Margaret's 9 (OT)
May. 12, 2018, 4:30 p.m.
- Track
The Southern Section held its track and field prelims on Saturday, and junior Jazmyne Frost of Gardena Serra was ready to turn on the speed at the Division 4 prelims at Carpinteria High.
She won her 100 heat in 11.77 seconds and the 200 in 24.23, both the No. 1 marks on the day in Division 4.
Daniel Kamulali of Sierra Canyon had the fastest time in the boys’ 100 in 10.69.
May. 12, 2018, 4:08 p.m.
- Football
The first major seven-on-seven passing competition of the season was held on Saturday at Los Alamitos. In the Orlando Scandrick tournament, you could tell by the torn jersey of Westlake receiver Jason Heller that the defensive backs were using their hands quite liberally.
Heller, a 5-foot-8 senior to be, was giving as good as he took. He had 41 catches last season and wasn’t about to let defensive backs push him around.
It was an event that featured two of the best class of 2020 quarterbacks in D.J. Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco and Bryce Young of Mater Dei. Uiagalelei was passing for the first time under a new offensive coordinator, Steven Lo, who replaced new Mission Viejo coach Chad Johnson.
May. 12, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
Leave it to a freshman to deliver another lacrosse championship for Loyola.
Freshman Owen Gaffney scored the winning goal in overtime to give the Cubs their third consecutive U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section boys’ championship with a 10-9 victory over St. Margaret’s on Saturday.
St. Margaret’s had tied the match at 9-9 late, forcing the overtime.
May. 12, 2018, 12:23 p.m.
Lee Joseph, a former City Section sports administrator who worked for 47 years in the Los Angeles Unified School District as a teacher, coach, administrator and principal, died Wednesday. He was 83.
Born on Sept. 19, 1934, in Marshall, Texas, Joseph attended Polytechnic High School when it was located in downtown Los Angeles and graduated from Cal State Los Angeles.
He was an assistant in the City Section athletics office in the 1970s, ‘80s and early ‘90s under commissioners Jim Cheffers and Hal Harkness. He worked four Rose Bowls as a head linesman in the Pac-8 later to become the Pac-10 and Pac-12.
May. 12, 2018, 7:52 a.m.
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
May. 11, 2018, 6:37 p.m.
Depth proved to be the deciding factor as Palisades High swept the boys and girls City Section swim titles Friday afternoon at the John C. Argue Swim Stadium next to the LA Coliseum.
Palisades' girls racked up 579 points to lap second-place Granada Hills (266 points) for their ninth straight City title and 12th in 13 years. The Dolphins won the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays and took third in the 200 freestyle relay.
Quincy Timmerman won the 100 breaststroke, Nathalia Wyss was second in the 500 freestyle, Amanda Kim was second in the 100 backstroke, and Dora Seggelke was the runner-up in the 200 individual medley.
San Pedro senior Audrey Steen won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. Ella Fletcher of Venice won the 100 backstroke.
Palisades' boys totaled 561 points to claim their sixth straight City crown led by Roy Yoo, who won the 50 and 100 freestyle events and anchored the Dolphins' first-place 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
William Cho won the 100 breaststroke, and the Dolphins won the 200 individual medley.
Granada Hills was second with 323 points, and San Pedro was third with 251.
May. 11, 2018, 6:32 p.m.
- Baseball
Verdugo Hills gained a share of the East Valley League baseball championship on Friday by defeating Sun Valley Poly 1-0 behind pitcher Nick Masumoto, who threw a four-hit shutout.
The ending, though, was controversial and might need a ruling from the City Section athletics office. With two outs and no runners aboard in the bottom of the seventh, Poly’s David Ramirez was ejected for wearing a chain. The umpire ended the game.
Poly coach Gabe Cerna said he wants to protest the decision, since he believes the umpire was in error for making the ejection count as an out. But usually an umpire’s decision can’t be reversed after everyone leaves the field.
May. 11, 2018, 12:54 p.m.
- Football
The field for the Battle of the Beach seven-on-seven passing tournament at Edison has been finalized. The tournament will take place July 7.
Among the teams are Bishop Amat, Cajon, Cathedral Catholic, L.A. Cathedral, Charter Oak, JSerra, La Habra, Corona Centennial, Edison, Mater Dei, Edison, Norco, Mission Hills, Mission Viejo, Narbonne, Orange Lutheran, Paraclete, Gardena Serra, Servite, St. John Bosco and Valencia.
Orange Lutheran, led by quarterback Ryan Hilinski, and Mission Viejo, led by quarterback Joey Yellen, are among the new teams participating.