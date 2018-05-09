Boys' volleyball: Tuesday's City playoff results and updated pairings

May. 9, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY
DIVISION I
May. 9, 2018, 8:48 a.m.
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 3
May. 9, 2018, 8:45 a.m.
SOFTBALL
CITY
DIVISION II
May. 9, 2018, 12:10 a.m.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
May. 8, 2018, 6:28 p.m.
- Baseball
Mira Costa has been largely forgotten in the discussion of teams to watch in Southern Section Division 1, but the Mustangs are 27-2 and wrapped up the Bay League championship on Tuesday with an 8-2 win over rival Redondo.
Joey Acosta provided the excitement with a grand slam. He finished with five RBIs. Dylan Dennis had three hits. Christian Bodlovich allowed five hits in six innings.
In the Foothill League, Valencia knocked off Hart 2-1 to clinch a playoff spot. Lukas White threw a complete game and allowed two hits.
May. 8, 2018, 6:00 p.m.
- Baseball
For the first three innings of Tuesday’s West Valley League showdown between Chatsworth and El Camino Real, the pitchers were in control. Gabe Achuccaro gave up an unearned run. Adam Christopher of El Camino Real retired nine in a row, six by strikeouts.
Then came the bottom of the fourth inning. Chatsworth solved Christopher, scoring six runs in the inning, then holding on for a 6-5 victory to stay tied with Cleveland for first place going into a final game on Thursday.
The big hits of the inning for Chatsworth were a two-run single by Ryan Barry and a two-run triple by Alonzo Castellanos.
May. 8, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
- Basketball
UCLA basketball coach Steve Alford made a big statement on Tuesday with his recruiting strategy when juniors Jaime Jaquez Jr. of Camarillo and Jake Kyman of Santa Margarita announced they had committed to the Bruins.
“Two local kids in one day,” Kyman’s father, Coley, said.
Both will be four-year players at their respective high schools, something unusual in the age of player movement. Both are viewed as potential four-year players at UCLA at a time one-and-done can disrupt programs.
May. 8, 2018, 7:42 a.m.
- Baseball
Arcadia (23-0) has proved it has the pitching depth to be one of the best teams over a 25-game regular season. But do the Apaches have the type of quality pitching to win in playoff-like situations?
That’s going to be the test starting Tuesday night when the Apaches play Crescenta Valley (21-4) in the first game of a two-game series to decide the Pacific League championship.
The game will be played at 7 p.m. at Arcadia, followed by a Friday night game at Stengel Field.
May. 8, 2018, 6:55 a.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 4
May. 7, 2018, 8:10 p.m.
Casey Leebrick of San Luis Obispo shot a 5-under par 67 to win the Northern individual regional at Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai on Monday.
Austin Liu of Oak Park and Owen Arvit of Arroyo Grande tied for second after shooting 68.
The top 20 finishers move on to the Southern Section individual finals on May 17 at Rancho San Marcos.