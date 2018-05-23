Boys' volleyball: Tuesday's Southern California Regional results and updated pairings

Advertisement
Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
1707 posts

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION I

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Second round, Tuesday

BASEBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

SOFTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

  • Baseball
By

Charlie Rocca of Verdugo Hills hit his 14th home run of the season on Tuesday to spark a three-run sixth inning that lift Verdugo Hills to a 3-1 win over Westchester in the opening round of the City Section Division 1 playoffs.

Nick Masumoto allowed four hits for the Dons on the mound.

Taft defeated Chavez 7-3. Nate Marmet went two for two.

  • Baseball
By

Jesse Parraz is a 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive lineman who’s so big that he had to order customized size 44 pants so he could play on the Alemany baseball team. But what a hitter he has become.

On a 3-and-2 count with the bases loaded in Tuesday’s Southern Section Division 2 playoff game, Parraz hit a double off the left-field fence, driving in three runs in the fifth inning and helping Alemany defeat St. Bonaventure 4-0.

“It was an outside fastball and I went for it,” Parraz said.

  • Baseball
By

If you haven’t been paying much attention to Dos Pueblos, a 25-3 baseball team, you might start now after the Chargers came back from a five-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh to defeat No. 2-seeded Huntington Beach 6-5 in eight innings on Tuesday in a second-round Southern Section Division 1 playoff game.

Charlie Cuykendall had the walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth with one out. But it was the bottom of the seventh that resulted in an improbable rally.

Down 5-0, Dos Pueblos ended up tying the game in the seventh on a grand slam by Evan Kling.

BASEBALL

CITY

DIVISION I

BOYS' TENNIS

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

at Claremont Club

  • Baseball
By

This is the week when the No. 2 pitchers must come through in the Southern Section Division 1 baseball playoffs.

Second-round games are Tuesday except for La Mirada at Etiwanda on Wednesday.

Most schools will turn to their No. 2 pitchers because they played on Friday and coming back on three days’ rest is pushing it for the staff aces.