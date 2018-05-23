Boys' volleyball: Tuesday's Southern California Regional results and updated pairings

May. 22, 2018, 9:51 p.m.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
DIVISION I
May. 22, 2018, 8:26 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Second round, Tuesday
May. 22, 2018, 8:04 p.m.
BASEBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
May. 22, 2018, 8:03 p.m.
SOFTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
May. 22, 2018, 6:41 p.m.
- Baseball
Charlie Rocca of Verdugo Hills hit his 14th home run of the season on Tuesday to spark a three-run sixth inning that lift Verdugo Hills to a 3-1 win over Westchester in the opening round of the City Section Division 1 playoffs.
Nick Masumoto allowed four hits for the Dons on the mound.
Taft defeated Chavez 7-3. Nate Marmet went two for two.
May. 22, 2018, 6:14 p.m.
- Baseball
Jesse Parraz is a 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive lineman who’s so big that he had to order customized size 44 pants so he could play on the Alemany baseball team. But what a hitter he has become.
On a 3-and-2 count with the bases loaded in Tuesday’s Southern Section Division 2 playoff game, Parraz hit a double off the left-field fence, driving in three runs in the fifth inning and helping Alemany defeat St. Bonaventure 4-0.
“It was an outside fastball and I went for it,” Parraz said.
May. 22, 2018, 5:55 p.m.
- Baseball
If you haven’t been paying much attention to Dos Pueblos, a 25-3 baseball team, you might start now after the Chargers came back from a five-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh to defeat No. 2-seeded Huntington Beach 6-5 in eight innings on Tuesday in a second-round Southern Section Division 1 playoff game.
Charlie Cuykendall had the walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth with one out. But it was the bottom of the seventh that resulted in an improbable rally.
Down 5-0, Dos Pueblos ended up tying the game in the seventh on a grand slam by Evan Kling.
May. 22, 2018, 8:25 a.m.
BASEBALL
CITY
DIVISION I
May. 21, 2018, 2:23 p.m.
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
at Claremont Club
May. 21, 2018, 12:59 p.m.
- Baseball
This is the week when the No. 2 pitchers must come through in the Southern Section Division 1 baseball playoffs.
Second-round games are Tuesday except for La Mirada at Etiwanda on Wednesday.
Most schools will turn to their No. 2 pitchers because they played on Friday and coming back on three days’ rest is pushing it for the staff aces.