Boys water polo: City playoff pairings

Beau Hobbie is 5 feet 5, 145 pounds. It hasn’t prevented him from becoming San Marino’s all-time leading rusher with more than 3,000 yards.



Watching and admiring it all has been San Marino’s head coach, Mike Hobbie, who’s his grandfather.



“It’s not easy coaching a relative,” he said. “You have to take the relative hat off and keep the coaching hat on. But from the standpoint of watching him, he’s an exciting runner. You go, ‘Wow, how does he do this?’ Whether he’s my grandson or not, I’d be saying the same thing.”



Hobbie has rushed for 1,338 yards and 23 touchdowns. He lives with his grandparents. His mother, Allyson, died in 2009 after a bout with cancer.



It’s quite a family experience for everyone at San Marino. Hobbie’s uncle, Matt, is an assistant coach. His grandmother, Suzanne, is a teacher at San Marino. And his grandpa keeps figuring out ways to give Beau the chance to shine.



Friday is a huge game for the Rio Hondo League championship, matching San Marino (7-1-1, 3-0) against Monrovia (5-4, 3-0) at Monrovia.



Just keep your eyes on the running back.



“He’s a tough littler bugger,” Mike Hobbie said. “He can be full speed and go sideways in a heartbeat.”