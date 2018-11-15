Boys' water polo: Southern Section playoff score and updated Southern California Regional schedule

Their campus is closed, their shoulder pads are unavailable and they have all kinds of free time with no school until after Thanksgiving, but the Calabasas High football team continues to move forward in preparation for a Southern Section Division 2 semifinal game on Friday against Upland.

The good news is that evacuation orders because of wildfires in Calabasas were lifted in the morning and crews are expected to start cleaning up the campus. The Coyotes are hoping they can get access to their equipment on Wednesday and practice in shoulder pads. The last two days of practices at Birmingham have been in shorts and looking at film.