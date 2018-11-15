Boys' water polo: Southern Section playoff score and updated Southern California Regional schedule

Nov. 14, 2018, 7:53 p.m.
Nov. 14, 2018, 7:27 p.m.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame basketball fans are going to be packing gyms in the coming months to experience the excitement of watching 6-foot-9 Ziaire Williams and 6-5 Julian Rishwain put on a show.
in Wednesday’s quarterfinals of the Ryse Williams tournament at Redondo High, Williams scored 36 points and Rishwain contributed 26 points as the Knights (2-0) overwhelmed Santa Margarita in the second half to come away with a 74-62 victory.
“Both of those guys, when they’re rolling, they’re two of the best shooters I’ve seen,” coach Matt Sargeant said.
Nov. 14, 2018, 10:45 a.m.
- Football
Yes, the winner of Friday night’s City Section Open Division semifinal game between Garfield and host Eagle Rock will qualify for next week’s final at El Camino College. That’s big, but considering No. 1-seeded Narbonne is a likely obstacle ahead, the real reward is earning a CIF state bowl berth.
The City Section has decided that the finalists in the Open Division will get two bowl berths as long as the runner-up hasn’t lost to the Division I champion, so that means the Garfield-Eagle Rock victor will qualify for a regional bowl game.
It’s also a game between two unbeaten teams. Eagle Rock (10-0) has been surprising opponents all season, because the Eagles’ offensive and defensive lines hardly look like your typical big, imposing Open Division lines.
Nov. 14, 2018, 10:28 a.m.
Wednesday is the first day to sign a national letter of intent for sports other than football. It’s a time for parents to feel proud, with tears of joy, and for athletes to take a moment to be recognized for deciding on a college.
The photos have been coming in, and the smiles are big.
A look around the Southland signing ceremonies.
Nov. 14, 2018, 10:18 a.m.
Moorpark High School is welcoming eight schools from five different sports to its campus on Wednesday to allow them to practice in the wake of wildfires and air quality issues.
Athletic director Rob Dearborn said Thousand Oaks and Westlake basketball teams will be using the Moorpark gym. Newbury Park wrestling, plus Hillcrest Christian and Camarillo football also will be on campus. Cross-country teams from La Reina and Oak Park will be training, along with Agoura soccer.
“It’s like I’m the Ventura County athletic director,” Dearborn said. “Crazy times. We’re trying to be good neighbors.”
Nov. 14, 2018, 10:14 a.m.
A new policy adopted by the Los Angeles Unified School District will waive a $56 fee volunteer coaches have been paying to be fingerprinted, a school spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.
The school board directed the superintendent to stop charging volunteers fees for required fingerprinting. LAUSD will pay for the fingerprinting.
The fingerprinting is done as a safety precaution to protect students and limit legal liability.
Nov. 13, 2018, 9:24 p.m.
CIF STATE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN REGIONAL
Regional finals, Tuesday
OPEN DIVISION
Mater Dei d. Marymount, 26-28, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 15-7
DIVISION I
Temecula Valley d. Foothill, 25-22, 26-24, 21-25, 13-25, 17-15
DIVISION II
Village Christian d. Quartz Hill, 25-17, 25-21, 25-23
DIVISION III
Ontario Christian d. Lakeside El Capitan, 25-14, 25-15, 25-16
DIVISION IV
San Luis Obispo d. Beaumont, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23
DIVISION V
El Camino Real d. San Diego High Tech, 25-15, 25-21, 16-25, 25-13
State championships at Santiago Canyon College (Orange)
Friday
Division V: El Camino Real vs. Fresno Washington Union, 4 p.m.
Division I: Temecula Valley vs. Oakland Bishop O'Dowd, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Division IV: San Luis Obispo vs. Hilmar, 11 a.m.
Division III: Ontario Christian vs. San Jose Presentation, 1:30 p.m.
Division II: Village Christian vs. Los Altos, 4 p.m.
Open Division: Mater Dei vs. Fresno Central, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 13, 2018, 3:55 p.m.
- Football
Their campus is closed, their shoulder pads are unavailable and they have all kinds of free time with no school until after Thanksgiving, but the Calabasas High football team continues to move forward in preparation for a Southern Section Division 2 semifinal game on Friday against Upland.
“Just going with the flow,” quarterback Jaden Casey said Tuesday afternoon after arriving at Birmingham High in Lake Balboa wearing a backpack for a practice without hitting.
The good news is that evacuation orders because of wildfires in Calabasas were lifted in the morning and crews are expected to start cleaning up the campus. The Coyotes are hoping they can get access to their equipment on Wednesday and practice in shoulder pads. The last two days of practices at Birmingham have been in shorts and looking at film.
Nov. 13, 2018, 2:22 p.m.
Tustin High announced on Tuesday that Myron Miller has resigned as football coach.
Miller, who has coached for more than 50 years, was head coach from 1996-2012 and 2016 through this past season.
He was known for his run-oriented double-wing offensive attack. He also coached at Ramona and Costa Mesa, compiling a record of 206-105-6. His teams won two Southern Section championships.