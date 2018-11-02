Boys' water polo: Thursday's Southern Section playoff scores and updated pairings

Nov. 1, 2018, 9:19 p.m.
BOYS' WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Nov. 1, 2018, 8:49 p.m.
BOYS' WATER POLO
CITY
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Nov. 1, 2018, 8:42 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
Semifinals, Thursday
Harvard-Westlake 1, Newport Harbor 0
Nov. 1, 2018, 2:20 p.m.
When the pressure was on, Jasmine Lew of Marshall came through on Thursday to win the City Section girls’ golf championship at Balboa Golf Course.
The senior, who is headed to Cal, shot a one-over-par 73 for a one-stroke victory over defending champion Angelina Kim of Fairfax and Megan Lee of Cleveland.
“In the beginning, I was struggling,” Lew said. “After that, I told myself to calm down and just swing and just play.”
Nov. 1, 2018, 1:55 p.m.
- Football
The California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body of high school sports in the state, issued a warning on Thursday in the wake of what it called “a disturbing trend exhibited across our state at school athletic contests and activities of fighting, bench-clearing brawls and threats of retaliatory actions that have disrupted, postponed and canceled games due to inappropriate behavior, both on the field and in the stands and parking lots.”
The CIF is reminding schools of the “CIF Operating Principles of Pursuing Victory with Honor.” The release was issued specifically because of incidents in football.
According to the news release, “The CIF reserves the right to deny a member school participation in regional and state championship games regardless of their status as qualifiers from their sections if these important standards are not met.”
Nov. 1, 2018, 8:23 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Oct. 31, 2018, 9:20 p.m.
BOYS' WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Oct. 31, 2018, 7:54 p.m.
- Football
On Halloween, it’s appropriate to discuss whether Valencia coach Larry Muir likes tricks or treats.
If you examine the Valencia statistics, there’s an astounding eight players who have attempted passes this season. That’s a clue — the Vikings like trick plays.
“We do have a trick play a week,” said Muir, who has guided Valencia (7-3) to 10 consecutive Foothill League titles.
There’s three regular quarterbacks, plus five other receivers-running backs who have attempted passes. Valencia opens the Division 1 playoffs on Friday hosting Santa Ana Mater Dei.
As for how successful the trick plays are, Muir said, “Some have worked, some haven’t. Last week it went for an interception.”
Muir is always on the lookout for new trick plays.
“You see something and it looks like it will be fun for the kids
Oct. 31, 2018, 2:09 p.m.
How happy were Hawthorne players when they learned they had made the Southern Section Division 12 playoffs?
“Kids were crying,” coach Derwin Henderson saiid.
Hawthorne (5-5) picked up a forfeit win over Santa Monica, allowing the team to finish in third place in the Ocean League. Hawthorne hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2004.
Oct. 31, 2018, 1:47 p.m.
City Section commissioner John Aguirre said Wednesday he has met with Carson officials and reviewed possible one-game suspensions of players for leaving the sideline during a fight at last week’s Carson-Narbonne game.
Aguirre said he is not ready to make an announcement until meeting with Narbonne officials, letting them also review video and identify players who violated the rule that bars them from leaving the sideline during a fight.
If Narbonne doesn’t want to meet, then Aguirre said he would release his decision. He said he hopes to have an announcement by Friday so teams can begin preparation for next week’s Open Division playoffs. Carson plays Garfield and Narbonne plays Venice.