Boys' water polo: Thursday's Southern Section playoff results and Saturday's championship schedule

Nov. 8, 2018, 4:58 p.m.
Irene Kim of La Palma Kennedy won the CIF/SCGA SoCal girls’ high school golf championship on Thursday, shooting a 5-under-par 68 at Brookside Golf Course.
She had seven birdies, including all four par-5s.
In second place with a 69 was Brianna Navarrosa of Chula Vista Mater Dei.
Taft has named Edwin Tucker as its football coach.
He was the school’s golf coach but served as an assistant football during the successful Troy Starr years, coaching junior varsity. Starr was head coach for 14 years before leaving for San Diego.
Most importantly, Tucker is a social studies teacher at Taft. Athletic director Mark Drucker said the program has struggled with a series of walk-on coaches since Starr’s departure.
Nov. 7, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
It wasn’t easy, but Palisades won its 26th City Section championship in girls’ tennis on Wednesday.
The Dolphins held off Granada Hills 4-3 in the Open Division final.
It was Palisades’ sixth consecutive title.