Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
2136 posts

Boys' water polo: Tuesday's Southern Section playoff scores and updated pairings

BOYS' WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Field hockey: Tournament of Champions results and updated pairings

FIELD HOCKEY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Harvard-Westlake 7, Fountain Valley 0

Football: This week's games (updated with date/time/site information)

FOOTBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Diamond Bar, Troy, Walnut and University win girls' golf titles

Diamond Bar, Troy, Walnut and Irvine University won Southern Section girls’ golf team titles on Monday.

All will advance to the SCGA regional qualifier on Thursday at River Ridge.

The top score in the Southern Division was 69 by Briana Chacon of La Serna.

Girls' tennis: City playoff pairings

GIRLS TENNIS

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Boys' water polo: City playoff results and updated pairings

BOYS' WATER POLO

CITY

First round, Monday

Marymount is set to face Mater Dei for Division 1 girls' volleyball championship

For the sixth time in the last two seasons, Marymount and No. 1-seeded Mater Dei will meet in girls’ volleyball on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Cerritos College. It’s a big match: The Southern Section Division 1 championship will be on the line.

It’s a rematch of last year’s final won by Mater Dei. The two schools have split their two meetings this season.

Mater Dei has more experience but Marymount has UCLA-bound Devon Newberry, who missed an earlier match while she was competing for USA in the Junior Olympics in Argentina in beach volleyball. She’s back with a vengeance, having recorded 24 kills in a semifinal win over Redondo.

Lavon Bunkley of Gardena Serra is closing in on another Robert Woods record

Rams receiver Robert Woods could be having a second record he set at Gardena Serra soon broken by junior Lavon Bunkley.

Bunkley set the Serra regular season receiving record held by Woods with 75 receptions. He’s six away from setting the single-season record held by Woods since 2008.

Serra is facing a challenging game on Friday, taking on No. 1-seeded St. John Bosco in an opening game of the Division 1 playoffs at St. John Bosco.

Chaminade linebacker Blake Antzoulatos is having a standout season

Chaminade senior is relentless

Play after play, linebacker Blake Antzoulatos of Chaminade makes an impact. He’s so relentless and fired up that you notice him immediately on the field, wearing No. 32. And then there are the hits. He doesn’t pat opponents down. He sends them flying to the turf.

In 10 games, he has recorded 117 tackles.

Last week against Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, he had his first interception and also scored on a 72-yard pass reception. He has committed to Cal, and the Golden Bears will be very happy with what they are getting.

Murrieta Valley vs. San Clemente is TV game this week

The Southern Section Division 1 football playoff opener between Murrieta Valley and San Clemente will be televised by Fox Sports West on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Prep Zone games:

Mission Viejo vs. Bishop Amat; JSerra vs. Long Beach Poly; Westlake vs. Los Alamitos; Capistrano Valley vs. Lompoc.